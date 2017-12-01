Donald and Liz should ride down the Mall in an Open Carriage

Oh what an orgy of Americanophobia we heard today in Britain! Until I heard the media storm engulfing President Trump I did not realise he was behind the attack on the Twin Towers, that it was American soldiers not ISIS fanatics who threw homosexuals off tall buildings in Iraq,that it was an American right wing fanatic who slew teenagers at a pop concert in Manchester, not a home grown Islamist, and despite the peaceful pleadings of Kim Jong Un, it is Trump not the Dictator of North Korea who plans to attack any country he doesn’t approve of with nuclear weapons.

Goodness! You mean medieval Islamic fanatics did these things? Not Trump? He was only warning us about the dangers Britain faces from further attacks if we do not limit Islamists creeping into our country intent on murder?

But the BBC tells us Trump is far more dangerous than ISIS, and if he goes on tweeting the British government to protect its citizens it will only provoke the Muslim world to hate us even more. It is not Islamist fanatics, declared the preening British left today, who are our worst enemy, but the buffoon with the bouffant hairstyle. Sky News even suggested the North Korean crisis was of Trump’s making.

Trump is everything left wing intellectuals despise, outspoken, populist and close to the working man. Of course he should come to Britain on a state visit.

