All treaties are binding, but some are more binding than others

The very civilized idea of the British and Irish governments coming to some joint accord over the border and Brexit was greeted with scorn and indignation by those who govern our “European partners”. Hadn’t the Brits read article 21 of the Lisbon treaty ? No “private” agreements between members of the E.U!
Does this article no longer apply, or is it so Orwellian that there is a distinction between lesser and greater members? The question may well be posed as Macron and Merkel re-enact the highly symbolic 1963 de Gaulle- Adenauer treaty of friendship in Charlemagne’s capital of Aix-la-Chapelle.
However, far from being merely symbolic, the renewed treaty includes small print which far surpasses in matters of joint agreement over European governance anything which London and Dublin might have foreseen over the single question of the Irish border.
Exactly. The way I suggest we look at the shenanigans going in in parliament is that we have the Taliban Remainers like Grieve, hand in glove with Barnier, against the large majority of the electorate who want to be be able to sanction their legislators, and not have edicts handed down from on high. Nevertheless, the Withdrawal Agreement reads like a capitulation and is a capitulation. It is predicated on Section 2.1. of Heath’s European Communities Act 1972, still on the books, that underpins the supremacy of EU law by the say-so of parliament. May negotiated the WA as a province in a USE, and the wording of the WA makes quite clear that the UK is treated as a province, in fact as 4 provinces on which the EU and its acolytes are playing. It goes without saying that the assumption is that France and Germany can make a bilateral deal but the UK and Ireland cannot. The stakes in this battle for independence cannot be higher.
Do we not have with France something called the Sangat Treaty, under which the parties are permitted to do passport checks in each other’s territory?