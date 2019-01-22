All treaties are binding, but some are more binding than others

The very civilized idea of the British and Irish governments coming to some joint accord over the border and Brexit was greeted with scorn and indignation by those who govern our “European partners”. Hadn’t the Brits read article 21 of the Lisbon treaty ? No “private” agreements between members of the E.U!

Does this article no longer apply, or is it so Orwellian that there is a distinction between lesser and greater members? The question may well be posed as Macron and Merkel re-enact the highly symbolic 1963 de Gaulle- Adenauer treaty of friendship in Charlemagne’s capital of Aix-la-Chapelle.



However, far from being merely symbolic, the renewed treaty includes small print which far surpasses in matters of joint agreement over European governance anything which London and Dublin might have foreseen over the single question of the Irish border.

