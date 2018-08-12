Apartheid USA.

In 2012, Charles Murray, the American author, famous for the book, ‘The Bell Curve’, wrote a new and similarly controversial book called, ‘Coming Apart: The State of White America, 1960-2010.’ In it, he examined the American, white working class, losing all the traditional values that had previously held them, their families and their society together.

At the same time, Murray saw wealthy Americans segregate themselves further and further from other ordinary Americans. Not only do the wealthy share few values with the working class but they never inhabit the same space, never the twain shall meet.

Time has moved on. Now even the white working class have been largely replaced in cities by a motley bunch of blacks, hispanics and latinos of every description, colour and country, as well as Muslims in their headscarves and an infinite variety of poor Asians.

Never before have I seen the groups Murray described so physically near but so socially far apart as in downtown Boston. Just one physical wall or a plate glass window, separated their gulf of differences.

‘Wendy’s’ is a small American burger chain. I used to particularly like their burgers because they made each one by hand that tasted more like a current ‘gourmet’ burger, rather than the ‘stewed’ version you get in a Burger King. Not in this branch. Outside a $1 chicken burger special was being advertised.

Inside, the lighting was dim, the floor was grubby, greasy and littered with used burger wrappers. Patrons were buying ‘dinner’ in the queue, Everything about them said, ‘underclass, poverty, paucity of ambition, education and self-esteem’. Obese girls were bulging out of skin tight leggings showing every part of the genitalia. Demanding voices rang out. Kids screamed and shoved people. Race did not matter. There was little difference whether they were white, latino or black. None had any respect for the place, themselves or their bodies. Every customer had a colossal ‘big gulp’ drink, 64 fluid ounces of pure, sweet, sugary crap: 526 calories and the equivalent of 36 teaspoons of sugar. It was watching social destruction in action.

After having had my rather greasy, sordid burger, I passed the cafe next door.

‘Sweet Green’ (https://www.sweetgreen.com/our-story/) ‘Our mission is to inspire healthier communities by connecting people to real food.’

It sounds really nice until you discover that all that means is a salad of a few greens and a bit of sweet potato, lovingly hand stirred, costing £9 and served in a plastic takeaway container without a drink.

The place was heaving when I went back for lunch the next day to try it. Everyone was thin, really thin. Everyone was smart, professional, educated, intelligent and probably Democrat. People in preppy chinos, pressed shorts, smart jackets and expensive suits mixed with people in designers tee-shirts made of organic linen. To fulfil the correct diversity quota there was a representative single black, single hispanic, single Muslim professional in the crowd of about an hundred. They glowed whilst lunching on their chia seeds. As the website says, it’s all about ‘creating meaningful connections every day’. Meanwhile they enjoyed the pristine white space and designer lighting, where ‘each space is a reflection of the community, it’s part of.’

Greasy Wendy’s wrappers from next door fluttered past the pristine glass in the wind.

Outside, on the streets, in front of ‘Sweet Green’ were 5 star hotels, charging £600 per night, (without breakfast), lived an even lower community than the one in Wendy’s: The homeless underclass. Pregnant, scared and scarred, drugged white girls mixed with demented older black men. Weird and lost people of all descriptions wandered about. Panhandlers and beggars frequented every street corner.

This was not surprising given that accommodation in central Boston was ridiculously expensive. The H hostel charges £75 for a single bunk bed, in a shared dorm with three other complete strangers. For that price, you get bare concrete, pictureless walls and a bathroom shared by many.

Of course, all the inhabitants of the £600 a night hotels, shared the same, democratic party, globalist, liberal, elitist, views of the world, as did the hostel owners and their residents. The only Trump voters in sight would have been in Wendy’s.

On the wall behind the reception of the hostel, a glowing, lite up sign, in big capital letters declared, ‘Room for everyone. No place for Hate.’

Except that there wasn’t room for everyone – only room for those that paid $90 for their shared bunk room.

Meanwhile Charles Murray is regularly, ‘no platformed’ at American universities including those in Boston.

Do the ‘smug 101’ students from Harvard university, as well those students from the other 35 higher education establishments in the Boston area, walk around with their eyes closed and never go into a Wendy’s? Can they not see the devastation liberal, globalist, open border policies are causing?

