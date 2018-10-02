B.Sc Street Walking (Hons)

The BBC has two stories this week: the first of these is in the form of a question, and the second is the answer to that question – only the BBC is too dim to notice. The question is: “Now that young people are drinking less, what do they find to do to amuse themselves in freshers’ week – and indeed for the rest of their time at the so called “university”? Here is the BBC’s answer, in the BBC’s own words, to the BBC’s own question which the BBC failed to notice. I quote:

“The biggest ever study into student sex workers reveals that over a fifth of students have considered getting involved in the sex industry to support themselves through their degree. Approximately 6,750 students from across the U.K. took part in Swansea University’s student sex survey and nearly 5% of them are or have been working in the sex industry.

“You might assume ‘sex worker’ means an escort or prostitute but, for the purposes of the study, the definition covered stripping, erotic dancing, glamour modelling, webcam work and phone sex chat. What motivates these students to choose stripping or escort work over getting a weekend job in Starbucks? Two thirds of them said they wanted to earn enough money to fund a good lifestyle, while 45% wanted to avoid getting into debt. But others didn’t do it for financial reasons at all: 59% said they thought they would enjoy the work and 44% said they simply enjoy sex.”

I think the “universities” are missing a trick here. Students should be encouraged to regard prostitution as something more than a means of subsidising their education. Whoredom should be made part of the curriculum, for it is a thing much more worthwhile than many of the subjects already on the syllabus: certainly it’s an improvement on tourism and golf studies and the utterly bogus sociology and psychology degrees. And it would cheer the snowflakes up no end!

Degree courses should be devised for both the art and the science of sex. These modern educational dumps are fond of inventing modules aren’t they? How about The Chemistry of Sex: Scenting the Boudoir? The Aesthetics of Intercourse: Graffiti Your Brothel? There should be a “module” included entitled The Theology of Whoredom, for there are countless references to harlots in the Bible and many of these are favourable. For instance, there is the lively Old Testament story which begins: “And Joshua the son of Nun sent out of Shittim two men to spy secretly, saying, Go, view the land, even Jericho. And they went and came into an harlot’s house, named Rahab and lodged there” (Joshua 2:1).

Perhaps the universities and the BBC should get together over the devising and broadcasting of these courses? Two heads are better than one, after all – even if they’re both asses.

