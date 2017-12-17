Beware the Greeks offering you Refugees

In the marches of Eastern Poland, the Danube plain and throughout the mountains of Austria a huge worm – the anti immigration worm – is turning. The new governing coalition in Austria, the conservatives (this time the real thing, unlike our Pro Brexit Conservative party), announced it has teamed up with the nationalists to create what the BBC described on this morning’s news as the first ‘Far Right’ government’ in Europe since…..? They didn’t actually say it, the little vegetarian corporal ruled from Berlin.

It is an absurd idea to describe a government that wishes to maintain its borders against mass migration as far right but if you are a rich leftie working for the Beeb for £300,000 upwards, the thought of not being able to get a cleaner from Bangladesh for less than the minimum wage must be shocking. Not only do they clean but they can wait at your table to demonstrate your stance on racism.

Following this news Herr Kurz, the new Austrian Chancellor, who does not employ Asian cleaners, issued a statement that Austria has joined the V4 alliance (Poland, Hungary, Czech & Slovak Republics) against the EU in regard to migrant quotas and the moves to punish Poland for rejecting them. The V5, as they have become, aided by the President of the EU – Donald Tusk – want a fundamental shift in the EU migration / refugee policy and a drastic cut in the numbers of admissions.

In the spring of 2015 the newly elected neo-communist/nationalist governing coalition in Athens was embroiled in a major showdown with the other Eurozone members over debt relief and the relaxation of the bailout terms. And they were losing badly. At the height of the negotiations (Greece was represented by the now infamous Varoufakis) the minister of defence, vice president of the government and leader of the nationalist party partner of the neocons, Panos Kamenos, threatened Merkel’s government with opening the floodgates and letting hundreds of thousands of jihadists into the EU unless Germany backed their bid for a massive debt write-off.

Germany did not capitulate and only a couple of weeks later the Immigration minister in Athens announced that the Aegean sea has no borders and people should be free to move about. Soon after that the illegal migration stream that was running from Turkey to the Greek islands became a flood. The official refugee / migration policy in Athens was to ferry them to the mainland and show them the way to Germany and Sweden. This went on from May 2015 until the deal between Germany and Turkey and the closure of the N. Greek border by the Balkan states.

That deal too has only partially succeeded as the Greek government has amended their refugee policy again allowing rejected asylees to appeal the court decisions for up to four times. Why? because the Greeks have discovered there is no business like refugee business. There are huge numbers of NGOs and charities in Greece working off their middle class guilt via refugee schemes, not entirely out of pure altruism; most hope to be bankers when they go home and there is nothing like a bit of charity work on your CV if you want to work for Goldman Sachs or similar, somebody has to pay them and feed their clients and that means their home governments. NGOs lobby the latter for foreign aid which Athens spends on housing the refugees in the thousands of houses that have stood empty since Germany bankrupted the country a few years back.

The result of this has been a backlog of close to 70k migrants stuck in Greece and waiting for the chance to hire a trafficker to take them to points north (hence the recent stringent checks on Greek passport holders and arrivals from Greece at northern airports).

This Ponzi scheme will collapse. The aid workers will fly out, the grants will stop, the housing programmes will go bust, but the migrants will keep coming. Unless Western governments deal with the root cause, stopping the sale of weapons to all sides in the Middle East so the various psychotics who rule in Arabia cannot go on killing, gassing, burning and bombing each other’s populations. Only then will the refugees be able go home.

Alcibiades

