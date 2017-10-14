British Red Cross thinks its donors are too white

3.9.17. British Red Cross chief Mike Adamson, £170,000 a year, claimed the charity found it difficult to help the victims of the Grenfell Disaster because its staff and volunteers were too white. He did not specify why it was too difficult, (did some of the black victims refuse blankets and tea from white hands?) but then went on to say he was going to make it his business that his organisation would more truly represent a diverse Britain.

One assumes he is talking about those unacceptably white little old ladies who for years have been holding jumble sales and raffles all over Britain to raise money for, among other things, his salary?

The little old ladies would do well before they plan their next jumble sale to think about their own version of diversification, diverting the proceeds to an organisation other than the Red Cross prepared to take their money without offering them such a slap in the face. The same goes for anybody who has a Red Cross collecting tin flourished in front of them. Give the money to the nearest (white?) beggar.

Nobody in the their right mind should step across the door of a Red Cross Charity shop until Mr Adamson is given his P45.

