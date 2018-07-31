Buying coke in Yarmouth – but not for your stove

The Right Honourable Heather Wheeler, is our ‘Housing and Homelessness Minister.’ She recently spoke at an event for twenty minutes, discussing her role doing that job. On neither the issue of housing, nor homelessness, did she once mention immigration. When questioned about the rise of ‘Populism’, she proceeded to explain that Mrs May was a ‘very popular’ MP, in her constituency of Maidenhead. Right!

Likewise, Nadine Dorries, made a speech at a Brexit event.

She said that the government was not going to talk about absolute numbers of immigrants and seemed to imply, that it was not the number of immigrants entering the United Kingdom that was the problem, but just their skill sets. Not surprisingly , many in the audience were incredulous.

Both these Conservative MP’s are Brexiteers and both are considered, hard working, reasonably outspoken and decent members of parliament.

But still they spout these smooth talking, plasticy, pappy, speeches, as though we are all idiots and they were trying to sell us soap powder.

They don’t mention numbers. They don’t mention facts. They don’t mention policy solutions. The country faces massive, multiple and growing problems every day, but they talk as though everything is wonderful, the best it has ever been. Do they not have eyes? Do they not see roads full of rubbish or queues of traffic at 2.30am in the middle of London? Do they never see the slums of our squalid towns and cities? Do they never go to the areas that have been euphemistically called, ‘no go zones’ with all that that implies?

In General Election 2017, Brandon Lewis, now the Chair of the Conservative Party was the candidate for Great Yarmouth. He produced a promotional video. It is worth a watch, only 1.3 minutes long.

It started out with the ‘great attractions’ of Yarmouth’s decrepit, outdated seafront funfair and then went onto to talk about it’s great beaches, (that is true) and it’s great industry.

‘We’ve got a great brewery’ says Brandon in the film. Sure we have a great brewery and great drugs too. £50m worth of cocaine, washed up on the beach of a holiday camp recently. Drugs are openly traded day and night.

Sure we have great industry, including a massive and continual market in illegal cigarettes. Every few months, there is yet another raid and yet every day, the trade continues and these are just the ones they catch. Fronted by East Europe convenience stores, everyone knows where to buy these cigarettes. A majority of the gangs would appear to have Kurdish connections, that spread across British towns and cities.

Sure, we have some great offices but we also have some of the cheapest housing in the entire Eastern Region because no one wants to live near those great offices. You can buy a large house for £100,000. Even people who work in Great Yarmouth, do not want to live there, because of the crime, the drugs, the gangs and the migrants attracted by cheap housing.

There are charities, who actively go out of their way to fill out migrants and ‘refugees’ benefit forms. Gyros.org being an example. These charities, then wonder why the local, white, working class have absolutely nothing to do with migrant groups and you can cut the atmosphere with a knife, if someone from the ‘wrong’ group, walks into the ‘wrong’ pub. These charities, are often funded by ‘nice’ people (I called them the ‘Waitrose Liberals’) who do not live anywhere near Great Yarmouth, usually in the wide, green, tree lined streets of Norwich, with it’s million pound houses, just twenty five miles away. http://www.norfolkfoundation.com/community_stories/gyros/

Brandon Lewis did not show the boarded up Marks and Spencers store in his little video, one of the many such stores in the central area of Great Yarmouth. People will no longer shop in the central streets because they are afraid.

Who do the conservatives think they are kidding with their glossy little adverts?

Maybe, as I said to Heather Wheeler, if the conservatives got a little more ‘popularist’, they might become a bit more popular.To which she replied, that I was part of the ‘angry 10%’. This, like almost everything the conservatives do, completely misses the point.

