Child passengers on the Transgender Titanic

It was reported in July that as many as 800 children, some as young as ten, are currently being prescribed puberty blockers in the UK.

As the gender juggernaut crashes onward, the delaying of puberty has become the next ‘life-saving’ treatment for children experiencing gender dysphoria. If the irreversible onset of adult sexual characteristics is delayed, the army of self-appointed gender experts tell us; the child will not have to go through the trauma of the ‘wrong puberty’.

The 41% suicide attempt rate of trans-teens is laid heavily on the conscience of parents by myriad of trans-websites and interactions with clinics, experts, and activists

‘It’s better to have a happy daughter than a dead son’ touts one trans-website. It’s little wonder parents become willing to acquire these hormones, even though the long terms effects are unknown. Lupron sales are through the roof.

I can’t help but be thankful I grew up before the trans movement filtered to the top of the oppression hierarchy. I would most certainly have been caught up in it and now that the word tomboy is obsolete, I would have declared myself a trans-boy.

It is frightening now, to think that adults, professionals even, could have told me my body was wrong and medicalised my naturally boyish behavior for if I had been led to believe I that science could transform me into a boy, I would have happily done so.

Lurid pink, I learned at an early age, was the colour of all things trite, cheap and boring. Dolls were just pieces of moulded plastic, I was only interested in seeing how their eyeballs worked. Boys were more fun. So were their transformers and Meccano sets. My teenage years only brought increasing awkwardness, as dresses, high heels and dancing were all anathema to me. I learned to accept I was a woman when I realized that whatever I do is simply an expression of what a woman can do, and it is the left who are forcing children into gender norms, with their insistence that girls who feel like boys need to show that by cutting their hair short, or that boys who like pink are in need of castration.

The hormones taken as puberty blockers have never been approved for such use. They were prescribed for old men with prostate cancer, not perfectly healthy children who are now nothing more than guinea pigs for these untested drugs, yet side effects have been reported for over a decade. Those who use puberty blockers appear to be at risk of conditions unusual in young people. – thinning of the bones, disks falling apart, unexplained fractures and chronic pain.

Yet the gender experts in their ivory towers show little interest in taking these issues seriously, the mantra of suicide risk is used sidestep all other concerns, regardless of the fact that gender surgery does nothing to alter the suicide statistics.

But these children will grow older and become adults regardless of the cocktail of hormones we give them, and when the lawsuits are eventually filed, I’ll be even more relieved I slipped through the net.© Salisbury Review

