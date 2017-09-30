Corbynism – Valve radios for the digital age

It’s countdown to Corbyn. We shall not be kept waiting for long before we find ourselves living – if “living” is the right word here – under the most extreme left wing government Britain has ever seen. Corbyn’s plans make Michael Foot’s 1983 manifesto – called at the time “the longest suicide note in history” – read like a discussion paper produced by The Monday Club.
The Corbynistas are preaching “Socialism for the 21st century” – an oxymoron to rival “Valve radios for the digital age.”
There will be wholesale nationalisation, massive borrowing and spending, the abolition of all pay restraint and an expanded benefits system. Give Corbyn credit for one thing: he is a true prophet. He rightly predicts that his policies will lead to a run on the pound and a financial crisis.
What he does not foresee is that in this crisis investment will plummet as financiers put their money where it is likely to secure a return: they will not toss it into the stagnant and bottomless pit of Corbyn’s socialism. No investment means no real jobs but only a hugely-expanded and unproductive public sector paid for out of even more borrowing. All that borrowed money sloshing around will lead to high – and eventually hyper – inflation. Millions will be unemployed. People’s savings will be rendered worthless. Thus Corbyn’s foolish and wicked policies will most hurt those he claims to champion: the least well off throughout the country.
But this horrible dystopian nightmare won’t really come to pass, will it? The Tories under Theresa May will get their act together and mount a vigorous defence of capitalism and the free market.
Oh yes, and Ben Stokes will win The Polite Society’s Award for Gentlemanly Conduct.
Mrs May will not outline the virtues of capitalism and the free market – because she believes in neither. If she did, she would cut taxes and abolish strangulating business regulations. Instead since that terrible day she became prime minister, she has declared she is determined that the government will make even greater interventions in boardrooms, the minimum wage will be regularly increased and the cap on public sector pay will be scrapped.
Observing Corbyn’s army of snowflakes – all those innocent young people to whom he is promising the earth – May is promising today “to create a fairer society for the young.” But she can’t bribe them with a pint when Corbyn is offering them a firkin.
Why can’t she see that stealing the left’s political clothes will leave her dangerously undressed?
During last June’s election campaign a commentator remarked, only partly jesting, that Theresa May had “…adopted Ed Miliband’’s manifesto and moved it to the left.”
Is there any support for capitalism and the free market in today’s Conservative party? No, there is about as much capitalism among the Tories as logic in the editorial department of the Daily Telegraph.
Yesterday that newspaper shouted, “May must outline her capitalist policies.”
She doesn’t have any.
Followed by this ripe piece of idiocy: “The intellectual case for capitalism is easy to make. What of the moral one?”
But the intellectual case includes the moral case – otherwise there is nothing intelligent about it.
And if you think the Telegraph couldn’t get even stupider, how about this: “May’s vision is of a free market combined with sensible regulation.”
But if it’s regulated, it’s not free.
I’m probably not such a good prophet as Jeremy Corbyn, that great admirer of Chavez, Maduro and the state of Venezuela where there’s no food in the shops and people are stealing zoo animals to provide their next meal. But let me try my hand at prophecy nonetheless:
The days are coming when a wife shall leave a note for her husband saying: “Darling – I’ve gone to the Labour rally. Scavenge for your supper in the dustbin.”
I think we need to be clear: Capitalism lies at the heart of Classical and Neo-Liberal ideology, but not at the heart of Conservatism. The near wholesale hijacking of the Conservative Party by Liberals (of the Adam Smith, Friedrich Hayek ilk) are what led to it becoming seen as ‘The Nasty Party’, creating a mass of victims just waiting for ‘rescue’ by someone like Corbyn. As Conservatives our challenge is to harness the benefits of a wisely regulated Capitalism, whilst protecting the many, many things of value that unfettered Capitalism will readily destroy. Applauding the merits of Socialism or Liberalism (that is ‘proper’ Liberalism, i.e. Capitalism) is easy. It is an unthinking, intellectually lazy thing to do. The Conservative, however, faces a much more difficult challenge: The need to think harder and find ways of transcending the naïve fixes proposed by Left and Right, in pursuit of creating/preserving a civilization that promotes genuine human flourishing.
Agreed Verity, let’s think harder to go beyond the child-like idealism of many on both L&R.
One important matter is this:
Idealists, once they move beyond their own bedrooms and private dinner parties, and into the public domain, become puppets used by others.
Who are these others?
People whose desire for -and abilities to gain- power and personal wealth exceed by orders of magnitude than that imaginable by just plain folk, like you, me and almost all readers of SR.
One example is the Prohibition era in the USA when the anti-alcohol folk created extraordinary opportunities for a huge underground non-taxable industry, with much corruption also spreading into the police and politicians.
Today, we have similar and even greater magnitude phenomena created by the Climate/CO2 people.
Obama and Corbyn and Co. are excellent cases of people rising to high power by promising free everything to all those who do not possess the abilities and work ethic to buy their own stuff.
And chaps like Soros are in the mix, enjoying themselves immensely at the expense of the middle-classes, and most other folk too, actually.
My purpose in pointing out these matters is to illustrate the kinds and degrees of difficulty we face in establishing and maintaining a quite good civil society, and to suggest we think harder about the big work and sacrifice required from a critical mass of Good Folk working at local political levels to influence what the higher-ups think about and spend our money on.