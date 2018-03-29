Corbyn’s Jewish Problem

Why is anyone surprised that Corbyn’s Labour party is riddled with anti-Semitism? Nobody could have levelled the accusation against the Labour party of old, whose overriding aim was the betterment of the living conditions of the working class – an honourable and worthy endeavour, in which Jews played a prominent part. But for the neo-Marxist anti-capitalist social justice warriors of Corbyn’s Labour party, there is a radically different agenda: the overthrow of the oppressive hegemonic structures – Western, white, Eurocentric, capitalist – which perpetuate the privilege of a dominant class and the liberation of the oppressed, the excluded, the marginalised, the demonised and those who have been offended. It is only in a multicultural society that radical equality can be instituted, that minorities (people of colour, other faiths, migrants, gays, the transgendered etc) can be empowered. And to that end, the England of old must be deconstructed in the name of a vibrant new multicultural Britain where no identities are privileged.

The crime, then, of the Jews is not merely that Israel is at war with the Palestinian Arabs (who are, by definition, a persecuted minority), which means that to be Jewish is, by association, to be ‘Islamophobic’, but that their wider culture is unashamedly Western, Eurocentric and capitalist. Israel is, of course, the only democratic state in the region. And it is because their wider culture is unashamedly Western, Eurocentric and capitalist that, despite having endured more than their share of prejudice, the Jews have been so successful in so many walks of life and have made such a phenomenal contribution to the wider culture of this country – not through some privileged victim status, but through sheer merit. That most Jews in England would describe themselves as ‘English’ is telling. It is precisely because the Jews, like the Huguenots before them, have assimilated, have been integrated into the dominant culture, that they have been able to make this contribution.

Western, Eurocentric, capitalist, white, English, patriotic, successful and Islamophobic (by natural association) – what could be more offensive? Good reason, then, for the Marxists and neo-Marxists of Corbyn’s Labour party to be suspicious and resentful of the Jews.

The Salisbury Review. (Subscriptions from as little as £10 a year)

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

