The following ‘Dictionary of Dishonest Left Wing Words’ is a list of words and phrases used by the left to infantilise direct descriptions of events by right wing writers and thinkers.

Example Demographic.

1. ‘Britain will be a majority black country by 2030,’

can be infantilised as:

‘A more nuanced description of the demographic of British society by 2030 is that its ethnicities will alter in favour of people of color (sic).’

‘Demographic’ is a pseudo statistical term implying race is only a matter of numbers and not culture. ‘Nuanced’ means a superior interpretation of events from a left wing perspective. ‘Ethnicities’, a three syllable word replacing the single syllable word ‘races’. Both mean the same thing. Using the longer word implies suggests a higher knowledge of the subject.

A Brief Dictionary of Dishonest Words

Demographic

Trope

Diversities

Equalities

Ethnicities

Perceived

Bringing to account

Calling out

Put in place

Going forward

Open and honest discussion.

Nuanced

Grown up conversation

Valued

Communities

Curating

British values

Journey

Narrative

Let me be absolutely clear.

Daesh

Sending a clear message

Trajectory

Push back

Brave

Core values

Passionate

Freighted

Open and honest

People of color

Working with. (wrecking)

Transitioning

