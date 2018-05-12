The following ‘Dictionary of Dishonest Left Wing Words’ is a list of words and phrases used by the left to infantilise direct descriptions of events by right wing writers and thinkers.
Example Demographic.
1. ‘Britain will be a majority black country by 2030,’
can be infantilised as:
‘A more nuanced description of the demographic of British society by 2030 is that its ethnicities will alter in favour of people of color (sic).’
‘Demographic’ is a pseudo statistical term implying race is only a matter of numbers and not culture. ‘Nuanced’ means a superior interpretation of events from a left wing perspective. ‘Ethnicities’, a three syllable word replacing the single syllable word ‘races’. Both mean the same thing. Using the longer word implies suggests a higher knowledge of the subject.
——————
A Brief Dictionary of Dishonest Words
Demographic
Trope
Diversities
Equalities
Ethnicities
Perceived
Bringing to account
Calling out
Put in place
Going forward
Open and honest discussion.
Nuanced
Grown up conversation
Valued
Communities
Curating
British values
Journey
Narrative
Let me be absolutely clear.
Daesh
Sending a clear message
Trajectory
Push back
Brave
Core values
Passionate
Freighted
Binary
Behaviours
Open and honest
People of color
Working with. (wrecking)
Transitioning
Binary
Behaviours
Leave a Reply