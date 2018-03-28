Editorial; Fake British Citizens.

When the BBC smugly announced that two ‘British’ Jihadists with Arabic names accused of torturing, crucifying and beheading unarmed civilians had been captured in Syria, many British listeners were enraged. What could be less British? What would foreigners think we as a nation had come to?

This type of slap in the face is intentional, frequent and part of the left’s postmodern project to deconstruct our way of life. If you tell a people they no longer have any say in who lives in their country, you will destroy their idea of nationhood. A country that does not feel itself to be a nation has no borders.

A skilled interrogator will tell you it is not difficult to change the meaning of highly emotionally charged words such as ‘British’. Show somebody a picture of a cat, tell them it is a dog, then put psychological pressure on them, either by inducements, threats of imprisonment or physical pain to say it is a dog, and you will be surprised to see how many hesitate and some even agree. If everybody else in the room absolutely and convincingly insists it is a dog, the victim will come to believe it even sooner. If you don’t care if it is a dog or a cat, you will not be easily persuaded, but if you are deeply emotionally invested in the one or other belief, or afraid, you are vulnerable. Which is why many in Britain, fearful of the pointing finger of the left, are persuaded of an obvious lie; but not all. Patriotism burns deeply in many an Englishman’s heart, and to be told a medieval killer with an Arab name who spits on the idea of our country is British is the equivalent to a blow in the face.

Mao Tse Tung realised that words were society’s anchors, and if rooted up, nobody would know what anything meant anymore. China would then descend into a state of anarchy over which only the head gangster, Mao himself, would rule. What was needed was the pointing finger of shame. Which was why in the cultural revolution prominent political figures and academics were cornered in their offices or homes by chanting mobs demanding they confessed to accusations which were clearly totally untrue – the more untrue the better.

The surgeon of a famous hospital might be ordered to confess he was poisoning his patients on the instructions of the CIA. Once he had confessed – under such pressure nearly all did – the victim was paraded through the streets in a dunce’s cap and forced into some humiliating activity such as licking a lavatory bowl clean, and then sent to forced labour. In a country where ‘face’ is often a necessity of life, many committed suicide.

A teacher in Britain in 2017 addresses a classroom of girls as ‘girls’. One of the girls objects, saying she has redefined herself as a boy. The school authorities are involved, suspend the teacher and issue a press statement saying he has breached equality policies and will face disciplinary procedures. An unusually vicious twitter storm, backed by several transgender support groups, erupts. His life is made a nightmare and Britain’s education authorities plan to ban the words ‘girl’ and ‘boy’ in all schools. If you can persuade millions of people that a girl is a boy, or frighten them into keeping quiet about the fact it is not true, you have your hands on the levers of power. Last year in Canada, a bill was passed making it an offence to call a girl a girl or a boy a boy, if the one addressed did not wish you to.

But, you protest, we do not parade political figures through the streets wearing a dunce’s cap. Where are the mobs?

Have you never heard of a twitter storm? Have you been the victim of one? How many times in the last six months have you watched public figures apologising unreservedly for some chance politically incorrect remark or previously innocent action and then resigning? Victims of Nazi, Soviet and Chinese Communist brainwashing recalled that the only effective defence against such methods was an unshakeable but unrelated belief in something else. Jehovah’s Witnesses were notable survivors of the Nazi death camps. Fundamentalist Baptists resisted Mao’s mobs. The weakness of our Maoist opponents is they have no beliefs; they are just a mob. We are not a mob; we are a nation, with traditions and history. Time we spoke out.

Enjoyed this article? Help keep us solvent by tweeting it or sending it to your Facebook. Subscriptions (paper magazine or online) from as little as £10 a year)

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

