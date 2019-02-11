1 Comment on EU: Never have so many been conned by so few
We have serious problems
With our custodians of truth for years we have seen the political correct destroying our country now we see that the media is hiding the true extent of the Muslim invasion Europe is on the knife edge of revolution and 21 miles away protests are taking place and we have a news blackout
