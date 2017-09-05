In the tradition of beasts in the field Kim Jong Un knows that if he does not want to be tied to a post and executed with an anti aircraft gun he has to keep the threat of an American backed invasion by South Korea alive and well in his peoples’ minds. The threat of a US proxy invasion by South Korea is the only thing he has to offer. Otherwise all he has to offer is repression and starvation.

Not that the threat of a US invasion is a myth. America would love to see the demise of the Pyongyang regime because a united Korea would bring a huge boost to the US’s commercial and political influence in the region. Conversely the Chinese do not want to be politically and commercially door stepped by America and North Korea is a buffer to that eventuality.

The Chinese could remove Kim Jong Un via an internal coup, but his sudden disappearance might provoke chaos which South Korea might well take advantage of by invading. This in turn would lead to a military confrontation with China and we would be back to the Korean War.

The answer is certainly not to refresh South Korea’s stock pile of weapons as President Trump is doing. An unconventional solution would be, after switching off all of North Korea’s electronic communications using an electromagnetic bomb, for the US airforce to food bomb North Korea under fighter and missile cover, not with a few thousand tons of grain, but a continuous rain of food over two months. North Koreans would find it hard to believe what they have been told about America, that it is a capitalist hell barely able to feed its people. Where does all this food come from?

It would not be easy. Kim Jong Un would either try to shoot down the mercy planes or claim he had defeated America and that the US was trying to appease him with food. But with his communications reduced to a trickle, he might not be able to speak to his people.

Unrealistic as this suggestion may seem, the alternative is the only too likely danger of a crazed individual in the North Korean military, other than the crazy Kim Jong Un, doing a “Dr Strangelove” and firing a live weapon, not necessarily nuclear, at either South Korea or Japan.

A Far East Armageddon would ensue.

