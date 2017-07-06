Getting rid of women’s studies and other dross

Myles Harris is the editor of The Salisbury Review. Well struck in years, he remembers when hangings were announced in received English by a man wearing a bow tie on the BBC Home Service, midwives rode bicycles, Lady Almoners looked after the deserving poor in hospitals and children were separated by the 11 plus into sheep and goats. Since then except for painless dentistry, he has seen little improvement.

See all articles by Myles Harris and subscribe to his RSS feed.

Theodore Dalrymple is a retired prison doctor and psychiatrist. A highly popular journalist, he writes for publications including The Times, The British Medical Journal, The Observer, Daily Telegraph, The Spectator and The Salisbury Review. He is also contributing editor to City Journal, where he is Dietrich Weismann Fellow. His books include Life at the Bottom, Our Culture, What’s Left of It and Spoilt Rotten.

See all articles by Theodore Dalrymple and subscribe to his RSS feed.

Jane Kelly worked for the Daily Mail for 15 years as a leading celebrity interviewer. Among her interviewees were Hilary Clinton, Jack Nicholson, Russel Crowe, George Clooney, Michael Portillo, Tony Benn, Jeffrey Archer, Edwina Curry, Scarlett Johansson, Arthur Scargill, Vanessa Redgrave and Elizabeth Taylor. She has written two books; a biography of Colin Farrell, and Inside – an account of working as a teacher in Wormwood Scrubs Prison, London.

See all articles by Jane Kelly and subscribe to her RSS feed.