Getting rid of women’s studies and other dross

Jordan Peterson is a foe of Post Marxism, a cult aimed at undermining the linguistic and cultural basis of Western Civilisation. In this video he advocates reducing government financial support to Canadian universities by 25% leaving them to fight it out between themselves who gets what. Courses of no academic value such as women and gender studies, would he suggests, disappear.
However in Britain, where the cult of bogus scholarship is more widespread, it is probable that STEM subjects such as physics and chemistry might be terminated in some of our more academically challenged universities on the grounds that that they are too white and too male.
And too difficult.