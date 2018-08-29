Green for Danger

It’s not often I read something really sickening; I wilfully ignore items about cruelty of any kind which flash up on-line. But the Sunday Times this week, had a truly astonishing and repulsive story; a man tortured and raped a ten-year-old girl in the attic of his small house while his family were living apparently oblivious to her screams. One of those was transgendered activist Aimee Challenor, who stood down yesterday, under extreme pressure, from running as deputy leader of the Green party.

Until the evening after the newspaper story, Aimee, former parliamentary candidate for Coventry South, and the party’s equality spokes-being, remained determined to represent the party. She said she’d been unaware of his activities and the Green Party was offering her its full support.

Not her fault her Dad, who’s Twitter name was, An Old Arch Devil, was up to no good in the attic, but in the last local and national elections she appointed him as her election agent, latterly though he’d been charged and a trial date set.

He also worked for the Green Party’s LGBT campaign and they saw no problem with any of this, and went on supporting Aimee, as someone on Twitter put it, ‘falling over themselves because they had a transwoman applying for a senior position and let every other consideration slide.’

One may feel sorry for Aimee, who is only twenty. She turned from a boy into a girl four years ago at the time her father, now in prison for twenty- two years, was busy torturing a child. In 2013 she and two siblings were taken into care, but the ‘Old Devil’ was media savvy and set up a successful Facebook campaign to get his children back.

The Green Party is up to its vegan neck in identity politics and victim’s rights. It does not question the current attraction, particularly among young girls, for changing sex.

Figures released by the Tavistock Clinic, which specialises in gender issues, show 2,519 referrals for its youth gender identity service in 2017/18, a quarter more than the previous year. American psychologist Lisa Littman, who calls this craze for rejecting one’s own sex, ‘peer contagion’ similar to anorexia, recently studied 250 parents whose teenagers, 83% girls, had shown signs of ‘body dysmorphia.’ Sixty three percent had pre-existing mental health problems, half had self-harmed, half, like Aimee had suffered a traumatic event in childhood.

It’s not just the Greens who refuse to look analytically at this phenomenon. Doctors may be in serious trouble if they question the authenticity of the condition. Journalists and politicians who do so will face vicious attack.

‘We need to get down to the reasons why this is happening,’ said Women’s Minister, Victoria Atkins recently, and was immediately condemned in The Guardian and by transgender campaigners. LGBT groups such as Stonewall are lobbying hard to expedite hormone treatment for the very young, and want an end to any other questioning.

Even women on the extreme left, such as Linda Bellos, 67, a friend of Corbyn, are falling foul of them. She has recently been interviewed by the police under caution after being reported over remarks she made to feminists about her willingness to take on pro-transgender activists who threaten non-trans women, or Terfs as the abusive term goes.

Those antagonistic groups have a truly scary grip on social media, including Twitter, and even the BBC which has refused to report the story of Aimee and the Green Party although it has been covered by most newspapers. Social media here plays into the hands of those who threaten the safety of women and children, and free speech.

Aimee and her father are both IT whizzes. They created the Terfblocker a Twitter list ‘made by transpeople to stay safe from transphobia’ i.e. to silence women on social media who were worried about men identifying as women entering normally women only areas, such as changing rooms.

Aimee boasted she had 50,000 names on her list of women she’d blocked, and is said to have consistently campaigned to remove sex-segregated spaces protecting women and girls. Some now attribute that to the influence of her father. She and her father also ‘woke’ in the new parlance, or alerted local firms to the blocking. Recommending they use it to keep ‘undesirables’ away. Their aim was always to silence public discussion.

As parliamentary and local government candidates the Challenors also had the names and addresses of every registered voter in Coventry Wards. Aimee and her mother stood and her father was an election agent at Coventry City Council. Despite Data Protection and proliferating privacy laws, idiotic levels of political correctness mean that the way is open for perverts to gain information and block questions and public debate about their activities.

We have seen nothing as crazy as this since 1975, when the campaign group, The National Council for Civil Liberties, (NCCL) now Liberty, became affiliated to the Paedophile Information Exchange, (PIE) which lobbied openly for child sex and began to gain support from left wing groups.

It argued that children enjoyed sex with adults and photographs of undressed children should not be considered indecent and therefore illegal – unless it could be proven that the subject had suffered harm or harm could have been caused by the images. The NCCL tried to defend paedophiles against ‘hysterical and inaccurate’ newspaper attacks, while Harriet Harman, later deputy leader of the Labour Party, argued that banning such images would ‘increase censorship.’

Other less sophisticated people didn’t agree. Union affiliates were queasy. Guests of the hotel where a PIE public meeting was to be held cancelled their room reservations and physically threatened the manager, who was also faced with a walkout by the angry staff. PIE members were also pelted with rotten fruit by angry mothers, and picketed by the National Front.

In March 2014, evidence emerged that PIE had received grants totalling £70,000 from the Home Office, after a whistle-blower told police he witnessed a successful three-year grant renewal application for £35,000 in 1980, implying that a similar grant had been made in 1977.

Dangerous levels of silliness are nothing new in politics. It’s sad though as many of us would like to vote Green, if that meant supporting conservation, rural life, animal rights and opposing global warming. No such party exists and I certainly won’t be voting ‘Green,’ but then neither will anyone else, at least if they’re sane.

Free speech isn’t free – subscribe to the Salisbury Review

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

