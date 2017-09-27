The Health and Safety (of murderous criminals) Police

This was recently posted (two weeks ago) on a London neighbourhood web site.

‘This afternoon in Chelsea, my husband and I were assaulted by these two men. They threatened our 10 months old baby girl with a huge knife. Seconds later we handed them all our valuables and they left on their motorcycle. The Metropolitan Police Service arrived moments later and took our statement. We were told by the police that three more people had been assaulted by men matching the same description earlier today. Yet the police told us that, unfortunately, they could not chase the criminals.

I am therefore asking you, Sadiq Khan, as Mayor of London, what are you waiting for? When will you take action to protect your citizens and, in particular, the weaker ones, children and the elderly? Mr Khan, as a father and the mayor of London, do you find it acceptable that a baby can be threatened with a knife on the streets of your city on a Saturday afternoon? I am asking because the police are not permitted to chase these gang members.

According to you, Mr Khan, who is the victim? The attacker? The question might seem ridiculous but it is clear from the impotence of the police that it is the attacker that is being protected, not the people and children being assaulted. Mr Khan, are you taking responsibility for letting the moped gangs escape? Don’t you think that in a way you are an accomplice by not ensuring the police are afforded the authority and the resources they need to catch these dangerous criminals?’

