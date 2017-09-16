On the day of the Parson’s Green terror attack Sadiq Khan, London’s Muslim mayor, suddenly surfaced to accuse the Tories of underfunding the police and thus contributing to the rise in terror attacks in London. Khan, a grey man after Boris Johnson’s spectacular term, has always been keen to put terror attacks on the same footing as muggings, murders, burglary and drug dealing, suggesting they are an inevitable part of the rich pattern of normal city life rather than a religious war into which more and more Muslims will be drawn.

Similarly a spokeswoman for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (an EU boondoggle) on Channel 4 News Friday was keen to emphasise the bad effect such attacks might have on the far right, the implication being that although right wing factions have not yet taken to bombing, burning or beheading people, they are just waiting an opportunity. It is as if in the Second World war each raid by the Luftwaffe was followed by warnings about the RAF.

This is what the journalist Tom Wolfe called in the sixties, ‘The Hunt for the Great White Defendant’. The left, ever since capitalism stole the working class vote from them, have like Captain Ahab in Moby Dick been searching the political seas for their own monster. He will be white, male Christian and conservative. It is why, whenever there is a bombing, the BBC and the entire left, holds its breath for as long as possible, hoping against hope the bomber might be him. It gives us some idea of how the factions will line up in what may be an inevitable confrontation between Islam and and the West.

