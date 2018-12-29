Forging the manacles of PC

The home secretary – that interesting man Sajid Javid – recently declared the greatly increased number of immigrants’ boats in the Channel “a major crisis.” Then he took himself off on holiday 6000 miles away, from where he has since had the courtesy to telephone and tell us that he doesn’t intend to deploy patrol boats to deal with this crisis. This incident is a perfect illustration of our duplicitous political modernity. It recalls Theresa May’s promise to reduce immigration “to the tens of thousands” – only to preside over its tripling to 300,000. Or we think of Cressida Dick’s refusal to take effective action to curtail the number of murderous stabbings and shootings in London, preferring instead to devote most of her energies to the detection and punishment of that heinous crime Islamophobia along with those equally vile offences homophobia and transphobia.

These examples, among many others, make me want to ask: is there a drift, a tendency, a movement towards the destruction of our former habits and the establishment of a new and entirely different sort of society? I conclude that indeed there is. What will this society be like? Fortunately, we can answer this question because the new society is being formed today. Let me count the ways. Let me adapt the words of St Martin Luther King…

I have a nightmare…

It will be, owing to the deliberate encouragement of mass immigration, a society in which there will no longer be black people or white people. Everyone will be Obama- coloured.

I have a nightmare…

The genders – what for a thousand years we called the sexes – will be transferable so that, even if the size of your gonads were to win first prize at the village fete, you can still identify as a woman. Children from the infants’ class upwards will be told that little boys can opt to become little girls, and little girls self-transmogrify into little boys. Interesting word “transmogrify”: it means “suddenly to change in a fantastical or magical manner.” That is what has happened to our way of life.

I have a nightmare…

Any man/woman may marry any woman/man. A woman identifying as a cat may marry another cat. A man identifying as a tulip may marry his flowerbed.

I have a nightmare…

The pronouns he and she will be disallowed and replaced by the uni-gender Zie

I have a nightmare…

The nations of Europe will cease to exist and be replaced by regions. What was Italy will become Europe South Central and Scotland will be Europe North West. There will no longer be prime ministers or national governments. Instead an unelected and unopposed central politburo will rule with the official connivance of regional commissars.

I have a nightmare…

University and all higher education will become utterly corrupted and debased. Most of our young people will be given taxpayers’ money – which will never be paid back – to attend these attenuated institutions and, though remaining in a pitiful state of ignorance, they will all graduate with high honours. Thus knowing nothing and entirely without critical faculties, they will live their lives wholly at the bidding of the politburo and the commissars. Much progress has already been made towards the achievement of this magnificent goal.

I have a nightmare…

Already, there is no more fur and soon there will be no more meat.

I have a nightmare…

“Music” shall mean any noise made by anyone and so designated

I have a nightmare…

The terms BC and AD abolished. What were formerly Easter Eggs shall henceforth be known as Spring Spheres and the Christmas Tree renamed the Holiday Tree.

I have a nightmare…

The word “brainstorming” is disallowed because it is offensive to epileptics

I have a nightmare…

Spotted Dick shall in future be Spotted Richard

I have a nightmare

The practice of the Islamophobic, homophobic Christian faith and all its exclusivist doctrines will be banned. The holding of such politically-incorrect doctrines will be a criminal act. Christian iconography and imagery will be removed from all official documentation. This too has already been very largely achieved

I have a nightmare…

There will no longer be the concept of truth. Only your truth and my truth. True for you. And true for me. The age-old distinction between true and false will be abolished – because, of course, this was discriminatory. And antidiscrimination with all other forms of egalitarianism will form the new social morality.

I have a nightmare…

Anyone who objects to any of the new diktats mentioned above will be severely punished.

THIS IS THE NIGHTMARE…

