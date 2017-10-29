Jacob Rees Mogg; Crown Prince or stalking horse for Boris?

Brexit is bust. Britain will not be offered a deal by the EU. The so called “transition period” will drag on forever. Of course, some form of words will eventually be produced to say that Brexit has been achieved; but the deal struck will be so diluted that our being out will be indistinguishable from our being in. Last year’s Referendum vote panicked the political establishment in this country and throughout the EU bureaucracy, right up to Frauenführer Merkel herself. But the establishment has recovered from its shock and is about to defeat Brexit utterly. Michael Bloomberg, the plutocrat ex Mayor of New York, is the latest to join this bloodsport, saying, “Brexit is the single most stupid act any government has ever done.” Eurocrats, Europhiles, EU subsidised “universities,” trades unions, big business and Whitehall big cheeses are joined in their efforts to keep us in the wretched EU. Left and Right have buried their – in any case largely pretend – differences and united in their determination to reverse the decision of our Referendum. This is total war.

Their motivation is derived from their ideology: to abolish European nation states and to establish a totalitarian bureaucracy with absolute political power, its leaders the unelected commissioners – commissars – unaccountable and irremovable. In other words, their aim is to set up something in the West resembling the former USSR in the east. In fact this project has already been pretty much achieved. British laws are subordinated to transnational diktats which are derivations from the secular, atheistic hegemony intended by the French Revolution: equality, diversity and the abstractions of universal rights.

The enormity of this catastrophe is evidenced by the fact that last year more people voted Leave than have ever voted for anything in Britain. The will of the people is being denied. This forebodes deep trouble – because the people will not submit to this putsch quietly. When Hitler was twenty-one miles away across the Channel in 1940, no one gave us a chance in hell. We have even less chance today. But history is a funny thing. It was often rewritten by communist dictatorships, but it cannot be prewritten by anyone. What patriotic Britons hope for – and what just might happen if the age of political miracles is not quite dead – is perhaps something like this…

Theresa May, the most useless home secretary and the most incompetent prime minister we’ve had since Methuselah was a boy, is at the end of her tether. She is fragile and histrionic. She cried on election night when it was borne in on her that she is so pathetic she couldn’t even see off Jeremy Corbyn. Now in the Brexit negotiations she appears schizoid and frantic. She talks tough for ten minutes, then weeps and pleads. Naturally, her tormentors the apparatchiks Juncker and Barnier – and of course Monsieur le-vanity-case Macron and Frauenführer Merkel – play on May’s mood to perfection. They kiss, cuddle, flatter and cajole her, then they threaten and shout. How they must be enjoying her tortured hopelessness!

I think Theresa May cannot take much more. She will break down and retire ill.

Then what? After a period of uncertainty so confused and shambolic that it will make our present scene look almost like political resolution, there will be a general election and the coronation of Jeremy Corbyn. But before that, there will have to be a leadership contest in the Conservative party.

Winston Churchill came to the rescue in 1940. Might Jacob Rees-Mogg be our saviour today?

Let us pray…

