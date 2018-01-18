1 Comment on Jordan Peterson wipes the floor with Channel 4 Interviewer
Yes, alright. But watch it a second time and perceive how little content it all has. Cathy Newman comes in like a barking dog and Peterson behaves like a seducer. The locus classicus of this conversational set-up is Socrates against any number of paper-tiger accusers, say Critias. The thing to appreciate there is not how well the fencing goes for the side of knowledge, but the thinker’s concepts and the peace they engender. As far as Peterson goes, that question still needs a hearing. But on the question of style, I will take Roger Scruton over Jordan Peterson.
