Links Fahren

2nd September 2017 Myles Harris Articles 1

Sweden changes from left to right hand driving in 1967

We should agree to pay the €60 billion demanded by the EU but in return we should ask the 27 states of the union to drive on the left from now on. It’s only reasonable.

  1. No , no and no ,sir !
    You are giving away our potential negotiating position. Our demands should be that they drive on the left- obviously- with an exception to be made for our friends in Malta who should continue their age-old habit of driving in the shade. But they should all adopt our Imperial weights and measures.
    Once they have done so, we should consider returning some of the money they claim. Perhaps

