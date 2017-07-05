Lying snug in bed while children drown

Since the 1st of January just under quarter of a million migrants have landed in Europe from Libya. Nearly a thousand have drowned.

It would be simple enough to stop this by picking the migrants up just off the coast and returning them to Libya to an onshore enclave defended by western troops. From there military transport aircraft would fly the returnees back to sub saharan Africa. The costs would be negligible compared with that spent on our forces deployed against ISIS in Syria.

The idea that this would breach Libyan sovereignty, an argument put about by the Foreign Office as an excuse for callous inaction, is revolting and cynical. Libya is no more a country than a bear pit.

It would take only a week or two for the message to spread that it was a waste of money and an unnecessary risk to one’s life to attempt the desert crossing. In a month some 200 men women and children would be saved from drowning, in a year one thousand.

You cannot blame the charities for being lured into this trap, the flimsier the boats the people smugglers push off from shore the more rescue boats have to come and pick up those on board.

The blame lies with our politicians lying snug abed while children drown. Their lack of action is immoral, disgusting and inhuman

