Migration without Borders

Forget the EU, forget the nation state. The UN is about to rule national borders to be extinct.The world’s people will, by right, be able to move anywhere they like, just as you or I might move to another town in Britain. You will have the same rights, so when the entire population of Somalia moves to Britain, followed by 4 million from Ethiopia and 7 million from Latin America, you can move to Somalia. It’s just a matter of Britain signing the accord in a few weeks time.

We won’t sign? We won’t have to. If the UN declares free movement to be a right, almost all immigration appeals against deportation will succeed, just as the right of free speech, the safety of a person, religion, family life etc are now a given in our courts.

Fantastic, fantasy, scare mongering ? Cast your mind back to 1980. Would you have been able to envision Britain in 2018 ?

Rebel Media reports:

In less than two weeks, the United Nations is convening a secretive conference in Marrakech, Morocco.

They are meeting to create a new “human right” for foreign migrants to come to Canada (or any other country that signs the deal).

The full name of the agreement is the “Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration: Intergovernmentally Negotiated and Agreed Outcome”. And that tells you a lot about it — it’s already a done deal; the outcome is pre-determined; and it normalizes mass immigration, turning it into a human right.

It’s terrifying — which is precisely why the mainstream media are ignoring it.

the word “right” appears more than 100 times in the agreement

the word “democracy” doesn’t appear once

migrants are given legal rights to everything from social services to health care

migrants are given the legal right to bring all family members with them , no matter their skill or fit

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In addition to erasing international borders, this UN deal also targets any local citizens who might object to their country being turned into a massive refugee camp.

it requires pro-migrant information to be part of school curriculums

it requires governments to “sensitize” and “educate” the news media , and to punish any media that don’t support mass migration

There is almost nothing that this deal doesn’t touch — and Justin Trudeau, and his immigration minister Ahmed Hussen, have sworn that he plans to force it onto Canada!

