To the next male Education Secretary of the Labour Party

27th June 2017 Brian Ridley Articles 0

Czar of wonder,
Czar of light,
Czar of Marxist beauty bright,
Leftward leaning, truth demeaning,
Save us all from what is Right.

June, 2017

Brian Ridley FRS

