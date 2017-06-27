To the next male Education Secretary of the Labour Party
Czar of wonder,
Czar of light,
Czar of Marxist beauty bright,
Leftward leaning, truth demeaning,
Save us all from what is Right.
June, 2017
Brian Ridley FRS
