Nostalgie De La Boue

Egalitarianism was on full display on New Year’s Eve when in a premeditated attack a middle aged female police officer was stomped and kicked around by scores of “French youths” in Paris. If you read that sentence, and immediately have some imagery in your mind, be assured that you are correct in every guess that you have just made. The video is all over the internet, uploaded by the same people who committed this atrocity against a poor woman who perhaps had no idea what she was getting into.

Attacks against the police are quite common in Western Europe. Readers will remember when a couple of French police officers were burned alive in their cars. This time the police were called to a “premeditated lynching”. Monsieur Macron has described it as an attack against the French Republic. That maybe so. We are all waiting to see how the Republic cracks down on these animals. Given the Republic’s history with Calais migrants, I can’t say I am very hopeful.

There are two important things to note here, which although provocative, will possibly not be mentioned much in the media. You will not find such attacks happening in Russia or Eastern Europe or China or India. You will rarely find a female officer patrolling Russian, Polish or Hungarian streets, and never in thuggish neighbourhoods. Risking the lives of vulnerable police officers is a uniquely Western European syndrome resulting from the comical absurdity of having gender quotas in the police or the military. There is a video of three female officers failing to subdue a lone skinny migrant in Sweden. That’s taxpayer funded salary for three officers for a job one beefy football defender without any combat training could possibly do.

The idea of justice in West Europe, especially in France, Scandinavia and Germany, and increasingly in Britain has moved from the conservative concept of punitive deterrence to liberal human rights based rehabilitation. Instead of a uniform which will install a sense of authority and fear police go about usually in couples, men and women, wearing cartoonish fluorescent coloured vests and baseball caps. Most of them are not allowed to shoot, even when they can nominally carry firearms, given their stifling bureaucratic engagement rules, for it will be called racist, sexist or elitist, if they do. As a result, Western Europe and Britain turns increasingly lawless. Criminals, irrespective of their race, social background, or class, don’t fear police anymore.

This is what a British, ‘nominally’ conservative government is also trying. The closet liberals in the Tory party are trying to neuter policing along Euro-Scandi lines. The Met Police are giving up on small crimes like mugging, assault and public order crimes such as shop-lifting. The reasons given are funding cuts and budget constraints. That is a bald-faced lie, to put it charitably. The entire ad-nauseam argument of “budget constraints” would sound more credible when the British police stop spending millions on race relations campaigns, or prancing around in nail-polish to promote LGBT rights, or monitoring “online hate-speech”. It’s not the primary job of a police force to wear rainbow coloured tiaras and march for equality, noble though the cause might arguably be. Their primary job is to chase and baton roadside druggies and muggers, and haul them up for good. The result is evident in the spike in murder rate and knife crimes. The liberals in United States are trying hard to imitate this too, with their near constant anti-police rhetoric, but it is heartening to see that at least the American police and broader society by and large continues to be unsentimental and conservative about such hippie gibberish. It is hard to imagine an American female police officer being curb-stomped by a feral savage mob, without any return shots being fired. Hopefully that continues. Human rights are supposed to be for humans.

There is another angle to it however. For that one needs to go back to the grand old man of Conservatism. In what society do hundreds of men stand and watch and video a woman being kicked around by scores of youth? We are used to seeing videos like this in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Mexico, but France? This future was already predicted by Edmund Burke in a relatively obscure letter on the Death of Marie Antoinette.

“…little did I dream that I should have lived to see such disasters fallen upon her, in a nation of gallant men, in a nation of men of honor, and of cavaliers! I thought ten thousand swords must have leaped from their scabbards, to avenge even a look that threatened her with insult.

But the age of chivalry is gone; that of sophisters, economists, and calculators has succeeded, and the glory of Europe is extinguished forever. Never, never more, shall we behold that generous loyalty to rank and sex, that proud submission, that dignified obedience, that subordination of the heart, which kept alive, even in servitude itself, the spirit of an exalted freedom!”

Indeed. As the post-modern society desensitises difference, and forces egalitarianism on its citizens, the only logical endgame is anarchy. In a jungle, there’s no equality, and the brutes rule.

