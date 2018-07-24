Mrs Merkel sacked Dominic Raab three days after her newly appointed Minister for Brexit announced we would not pay £39 billion to the EU if they tried to stage an economic shoot out with Britain at the Brussels corral at midnight on the 29th of March next year.

Mrs May probably tried to save him, but orders from Berlin are orders, as the corporal used to scream and we now know where she get hers from. Raab has not been sacked so much as stood aside, a bit like Rommel taking gardening leave. It can only be a matter of time before he wakes up on the back benches.

If we do not get rid of this disaster of a Prime Minister in the next few weeks, we may as well stay in the EU and start applying to join the Euro. You can be sure that flocks of accountants will be on hand in a couple of years to advise us on how to fill in an EU Federal Income tax form, they will probably have to be filed at your local regional EU Commissioner’s Office; there will be around ten of these all powerful worthies governing the various administrative districts of the EU in Britain. They will be in charge of inward cheap labour movements as well, which Mrs May is going to concede. Possibly of riot control when the working class gets wind of what is about to happen.

