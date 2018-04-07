Putin: Russia’s Capo di tutti Capi

When I first read that Putin was worth £20 billion, I thought it must be a misprint. Admittedly, £20 million would be on the low side for a Russian dictator, and so £200 million or even £2 billion (property is expensive these days) would seem fitting. But the shameless greed and depravity that would enable someone, by sheer virtue of their political position, to amass £20 billion is almost beyond imagining. It is obscene. But apparently, this is only a conservative estimate. According to Russian fund manager Bill Browder, the true figure is more like $200 billion, which include oil shares, palaces, country estates, real estate, planes, helicopters, yachts and luxury goods of every description. In short, Putin and his cronies own Russia.
What is Mrs May worth? Well, Mr and Mrs May owns a nice four-bedroomed house in a fashionable Thameside village nice Maidenhead. Mrs May has, in her political career, earned an above average salary, first as member of parliament, then as minister, and lately as prime minister, for which she is paid £150,000 a year. Her accumulated savings will, as a result, also be above average. And when she retires, she will be guaranteed a comfortable income, bolstered by any lucrative directorships she chooses to take on (a regrettable but possibly unavoidable feature of our political system) and earnings from any speeches she chooses to make (or that anyone would be prepared to pay to listen to). So, she will be worth a few millions. But hardly super-rich.
Putin and May differ somewhat in their backgrounds. Whereas Mrs May, the vicar’s daughter, entered politics with a vague idea of doing some good, and worked her way up by displaying a certain managerial efficiency, together with qualities of decency and common sense (her only nakedly ambitious Machiavellian act having been to have remained silent during the run up to the Brexit referendum), Putin entered politics as a KGB agent.
Putin and May also differ somewhat in their attitude to their opponents and critics. Whereas those who criticise Mr Putin (political opponents, investigative journalists, lawyers challenging corruption) have a regrettable tendency to end up dead, whether murdered, beaten to death in prison, or found dead in suspicious circumstances, those who criticise Mrs May face no penalty or hindrance whatsoever. The worst Mr Corbyn can expect is some sharp words across the floor of the House of Commons; and George Osborne was told he should learn some ‘emotional intelligence’. Corbyn and Osborne have both made good recoveries.
Of course, there is much wrong with our system of representative government, with capitalism, with the West. But perhaps the most serious flaw of liberal democracy, and liberalism generally, is its tendency to self-destruct. The ascendant values of equality, respect for others, tolerance and so forth constantly eat away at the values that at root hold society together – family structures, traditional attachments and loyalties, religion, patriotism. Throw in the fashionable notions of postmodernism which have taken hold of academia, and the cancer spreads. Throw in a bit of disinformation from outside, some half-plausible conspiracy theories, a bit of foul play by those who are not bound by high-minded liberal principles, or by any rules at all, and the whole edifice is in danger of toppling. No such danger threatens the dictator of a totalitarian state, so long as potential opponents are subdued with fear, and the wider population maintained in a state of nationalistic fervour through a suitable personality cult.
Much the most disturbing feature of the Russian spy poisoning affair, then, is that for a growing number of our fellow citizens, perhaps even the majority, the word of a British prime minister, heading a democratically elected government, and acting on behalf of the nation in a matter of national security, is judged of no more worth or value than the word of the thuggish leader of a totalitarian plutocracy. We are, in fact, in dead trouble.
Quite so. There are people with whom I am moderately well acquainted busily using facebook to denounce our Foreign Secretary as “a liar” and to defend Putin – Putin! The most accomplished liar since Goebbels. And these are persons for whom the slightest dissension from the “gay rights” agenda, for example, is flat heresy; yet they give succour – if that is the word – to one of the most vigorous and relentless “gay-bashers” in Europe. Why? Because they are in thrall to a dark creed in which “white” / European / Western “guilt” is the foundation; anything which opposes or even menaces the “white” or European west, therefore, is to be given support – even when it takes the form Eastern European neo-fascism. One can only imagine the dangerous relationship which the Russian dictator may be contemplating with these people, under the leadership of our “loyal” opposition. After all, he says “we’ll be sorry”; how better to make us “sorry” than by helping “Momentum” to stuff ballot boxes or engage in multiple voting through fake identities? And our alternately purblind or toothless “watchdogs” will do nothing to prevent such a scenario, of that we can be very sure. We are often told on certain pro-market websites – and I write as an economic liberal – not to be “pessimistic”; to look to the continued achievements of science, the increasing standard of living and so on. How absolutely such Panglossians miss the point! They are whistling in the dark, even as the last rays of light fade away – a dark composed of the massive, hostile resettlement of Europe; the mass of laws designed to stifle complaint; the disintegration of “social capital” among our people; and the rising levels of violence and despair – audible in the aggressive tone of modern culture and visible in our slovenly dress and miserable streets. A cancer patient may give every sign of health; their blood pressure may be normal, their mobility unhindered; they might hear and see and walk and talk – but they are nevertheless in mortal danger. Just so our economies tick over and people pour in and out of work every day – but the profound, unchecked, malignant progress of surrender and despair proceeds as well and who knows when the crisis may come?
If we have faith in the risen Christ and seek to do His will nothing can defeat us.
How foul are those disgusting Russians! Not at all like us!
But wait a moment, isn’t Putin the Head of State of Russia? Then can we make some comparison between the Head of State of Britain, rather than to PM May, a transient political figure of no particular significance.
That British Head of State would be Elizabeth II, of the Windsor family, how much is she worth? Does anybody really know? How did she come by her undoubtedly fabulous wealth?
How about her cronies? How much is the Duke of Westminster worth? How about the Duke of Buccleuch? There are dozens of other fabulously wealthy royal cronies, corrupt oligarchy much?
“those who criticise Mrs May face no penalty or hindrance whatsoever”. Wow, what a statement, I suggest you have a conversation with Tommy Robinson about that, or Kevin Crehan, oh, wait a minute, Kevin is dead, killed in prison. Do yourself a favor and read Tommy’s book “Enemy of the State”, in it he details the harassment he received and is still receiving from the thug police of England. You might also consider the cases of Jayda Fransen and Paul Golding, as Mark Steyn has said; in England of today everything is policed except crime.
Wake up man, England is a thuggish plutocracy.
Nonsense. Robinson was not in trouble for criticising May. His freedom of expression may indeed by unfairly circumscribed, but this sort of broad brush bluster does him no favours; nor does it help the cause of freedom. It merely discredits it. It is equally nonsensical to attack particular individuals for being rich; gaining and maintaining wealth are key features of a free society. You’re very free with the word “thug” and cognate terms. Are you quite sure that you haven’t stooped to a certain thuggishness yourself – in the inaccuracy of your complaints and the wild animosity of your tone?
Corruption map link below.
The US is about 35% more corrupt than the UK where 0 is not corrupt and 176 is very corrupt. The US scored 18/176 while the UK scored 10/176. Sudan is the most corrupt at 174/176
Thuggish Police?
US police killed 1,129 people in 2017, British Police 4 (If UK had the same population as the US, our police would have killed 20.
