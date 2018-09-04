From top class members of the Establishment, we have a right to expect top class bollocks. And indeed this is exactly what we get. Sentencing Naimur Zakariyah Rahman to thirty years in prison for his plot to kill Theresa May, Mr Justice Haddon- Cave told him:

“Let me say the same to you as I have said to other similar offenders. You will have plenty of time to study the Koran in prison in the years to come. You should understand that the Koran is a book of peace. Islam is a religion of peace.”

Really? I’ve been reading the Koran and this is what I found:

8:39 “Fight them until all opposition ends and all submit to Allah.”

8:69 “Arabs are the most noble people in lineage, the most prominent, and the best in deeds. We were the first to respond to the call of the Prophet. We are Allah’s helpers and the viziers of His Messenger. We fight people until they believe in Allah. He who believes in Allah and His Messenger has protected his life and possessions from us. As for one who disbelieves, we will fight him forever in the Cause of Allah. Killing him is a small matter to us.”

3:85: “Whoever seeks a religion other than Islam, it will never be accepted of him, and in the hereafter he will be one of the losers. The Jews and Christians (People of the Book) who do not become Muslims are the worst of creatures.”

98:6: “Verily, those who disbelieve from among the People of the Book and the idolaters, will be in the Fire of Hell, abiding therein. They are the worst of creatures.”

9.84 “Muhammad commanded, Whoever changed his Islamic religion, then kill him.”

47:4: “When you meet the unbelievers, strike their necks.”

8.12 “I will cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve. Therefore strike off their heads and strike off every fingertip of them. “

5.33 “The punishment of those who wage war against Allah and His apostle and strive to make mischief in the land is only this, that they should be murdered or crucified.”

22.9 “Garments of fire have been prepared for the kuffar unbelievers. Scalding water will be poured upon their heads to melt their skins and that which is in their bellies; and they shall be lashed with rods of iron. If they try to escape, they shall be dragged back and told, taste the torment and the fires.”

9.29 “Fight those to whom the scriptures were given and do not believe in Allah until they are in absolute submission. Fight those to whom the scriptures were given, and do not believe in Allah – until they pay the Jizya protection money.”

9.73 “Make war on the kuffar unbelievers and hypocrites, and deal harshly with them.”

13.40 “Do they not see how we invade their lands and diminish their borders?”

