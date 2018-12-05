Sajid Javid will import more Muslim Voters

Breakfast was enlivened today (03/12/18) by the Home Secretary Sajid Javid on BBC Radio 4, saying he’s ‘determined to implement the will of the British people,’ followed by his declaration that he loves immigration, believing it has brought ‘immense benefits’ and made the UK, ‘culturally richer’ than it was before.

Javid doesn’t need to do this carrot and stick routine; he must know that net migration rose to 300,000 in the year after the referendum. An estimated 273,000, arrived in the year ending June 2017. The ONS estimates that 248,000 have followed this year, more than double the government’s target. However many carrots about implementing our will, he waves at us, Javid’s big stick tells us that we must have mass migration. It’s ‘enriching,’ a moral imperative and only heartless fascists disagree.

Where he sees ‘richness’ others see a cauldron of resentment, with his kind of fantastical attitude adding to the brew. The effect of silencing the white British voice for so long has given us Brexit.

A particularly distressing aspect of Javid’s faith in migration and multiculturalism, has been the double standard it imposes, often forcing the indigenous population to accept what has previously been unacceptable behaviour.

He threw out a few crumbs to those who might disagree, restating his loathing for grooming gangs. In October when he first mentioned, ‘Asian paedophiles,’ he was slammed for, ‘sewing division.’ The Runnymede Trust called his words, ‘dangerous and irresponsible, while David Lammy MP accused him of, ‘Bringing a great office of state into disrepute.’

His words, which he termed, ‘unsayable,’ disconcerted his interviewer again this week. Evan Davis immediately tried to make a link between them and the climate in which a Syrian boy was recently filmed being pushed over at school. Bullying is now an epidemic in our unhappy land, but bullies are really only white. No one uses the term for black knife wielding teenage gangs although that is what they are. The saddest case of black on black bullying was perhaps Nigerian school boy Damilola Taylor.

He’d led a happy life until 2000 when his parents moved he and his sister to south London, to get NHS treatment for the girl’s epilepsy. Three months later, Damilola was stabbed on his way home from Peckham Library, and bled to death thirty minutes later, just short of his eleventh birthday. There was public concern but no headlines screaming, ‘horrific’ as for the Syrian lad, or money collected for his parents.

The Syrian refugee crisis had not accreted to our ‘cultural richness’ at the time, and most people saw juvenile murder in south London as part of our modern, multiracial culture.

Viewed objectively that acceptance is astonishing and tragic. At the age of sixty I look back on this strange evolution in British thinking, to the time when this consensus, that black and Asian culture cannot be criticised and must be privileged above indigenous attitudes, came to be set in stone.

The Secondary Modern I attended in Wolverhampton from 1968- 73 was known for its well behaved girls, who mostly got jobs in the local department store. It became a scary sink school within two years of the mass arrival of Afro-Caribbean girls. From a culture of respect, even fear, of the teachers we moved rapidly to girls physically attacking teachers and each other. The lives of children and staff were profoundly changed by their arrival, but no one said a word about it.

At that time huge numbers of people from the developing world were introduced to English towns, and accepted, in the belief that it would somehow be OK in the end. Those who were not sure about migration fell silent after the death of Martin Luther King 4th April, 1968, and Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech, on April 20th 1968.

Those events came against a background of the civil rights movement in the US. Aged twelve I attended a memorial service for Dr. King with my mother. My father didn’t like foreigners and stayed at home. I was with those who saw a glorious struggle ahead, for civil rights and social justice in Britain. Only bad people, recalcitrant white men like my Dad, didn’t go along with it all. Working class men were left to mutter ‘Enoch was right,’ quietly into their pints.

Ten years later, living near Brixton I found a climate of violence and fear I had never experienced. As a nursing auxiliary in Lambeth, I found old white women on the Stockwell Park Estate afraid to go outside. Mugging was rife; after being attacked and losing my bag three times to groups of young black men, I was accused of ‘racist body language.’ When I wrote about this I was reported to the, ‘Race Today Collective’ which combined Marxism with radical anti-racism.

By then the white population had fallen silent under continual accusations of racism, which have continued unabated. In 1981 following the Scarman Report blacks were the first community in the UK to be rewarded for rioting and hyper sensitised to the idea of ‘institutional racism.’

After this keenly orchestrated animosity it’s not surprising that all the bowing and cringing by white liberal elites has not created the ‘togetherness’ once envisaged and still fantasised about by Sajid Javid. We are unhappily divided. Immigration will continue unabated, but perhaps we should rejoice that white British people did have their say, a once in a lifetime opportunity and they took it – even if their views will be totally ignored in the end.

