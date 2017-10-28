Schopenhauer on Twitter

In the eternal life of fogeydom anything new is to be condemned. Twitter will addle our brains, mobile phones will give us brain tumours, the net will lead to a paralysing illiteracy. Eventually, by epigenesis, babies will be born with their necks already angled toward their future mobile phone screen ……
Schopenhauer (1788–1860), a world class fogey, had this opinion of reading…
‘When we read, another person thinks for us: we merely repeat
his mental process… Accordingly, in reading, the work of
thinking is, for the greater part, done for us. This is why we
are consciously relieved when we turn to reading after being
occupied with our own thoughts… And so it happens that the
person who reads a great deal — that is to say, almost the
whole day, and recreates himself by spending the intervals in
thoughtless diversion, gradually loses the ability to think for
himself… Such is the case with many men of learning: they
have read themselves stupid. For to read in every spare
moment, and to read constantly, is more paralysing to the
mind than constant manual work, which, at any rate, allows
one to follow one’s own thoughts.’
Schopenhauer. A misanthrope for sure. Possibly even worse – a misogynist – but I can’t find the Latin quip he wrote in his workbook the night his landlady died. I’d appreciate help from smarter people here on that point. What was it? Perhaps apocryphal, but really, cruelly funny. Anyroad, I think he might have been wrong about the printed word. Were Homeric Greeks wiser on account of their oral hand-me-downs than are we deep readers de nos jours? I’ve not much regard for contemporary oral *traditions*.
Socrates didn’t believe in writing books. Nor, as I recall, did Confucius, Buddha, Jesus or Mohammed.
Jesus did read (Luke 4:16-21).Not sure about the other blokes you mention.
…and He could write as well (John 8:3-9)
…and it’s believed by some (not me) that Our Lord preferred the KJV over other bible translations. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson, a governor of Texas in the early part of the last century, who opposed bilingual education, is reputed to have said: “If English was good enough for Jesus, it’s good enough for the schoolchildren of Texas.”