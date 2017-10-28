Schopenhauer on Twitter

In the eternal life of fogeydom anything new is to be condemned. Twitter will addle our brains, mobile phones will give us brain tumours, the net will lead to a paralysing illiteracy. Eventually, by epigenesis, babies will be born with their necks already angled toward their future mobile phone screen ……

Schopenhauer (1788–1860), a world class fogey, had this opinion of reading…

‘When we read, another person thinks for us: we merely repeat

his mental process… Accordingly, in reading, the work of

thinking is, for the greater part, done for us. This is why we

are consciously relieved when we turn to reading after being

occupied with our own thoughts… And so it happens that the

person who reads a great deal — that is to say, almost the

whole day, and recreates himself by spending the intervals in

thoughtless diversion, gradually loses the ability to think for

himself… Such is the case with many men of learning: they

have read themselves stupid. For to read in every spare

moment, and to read constantly, is more paralysing to the

mind than constant manual work, which, at any rate, allows

one to follow one’s own thoughts.’

