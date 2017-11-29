What did you sell to Saudi Arabia today Daddy?

“According to Amnesty International, the US and UK have sold $5 billion (4.6 billion euros) worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia since March 2015, helping it commit “gross violations” and “precipitate a humanitarian catastrophe.” Deutsch Welle.

If your spouse works for the UK Foreign Office, deals in Saudi Arabia’s recent $2 trillion offer of Aramco shares on our stock market or works for a company that exports arms to that country, there is a question you should ask him at supper.

What part does he feel he has had, directly or indirectly, in the killing of 5000 civilians, among them 1184 children, indiscriminate bombing, a cholera outbreak, mass starvation and the present epidemic of diphtheria in Yemen?

Then take out your children’s letters to Santa and discuss with him what you are going to buy them for Christmas.

