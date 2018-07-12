Shepherdess May’s pen awaits the Tory Faithful

As Mrs May’s ‘Brexit means Remain’ was given to Mrs May by Fuhrerin Merkel for presentation to the British Cabinet, talk of the EU rejecting it is a diversionary tactic to steer British attention away from what the EU really wants; an annual external membership fee either equal or, as a concession, 10% less than what we were paying before as a full voting member.

There have been a few helpless bleats in the Daily Telegraph letters page but Tory High Command knows its man. The vast majority of Tory sheep will not even bleat as they go into Shepherdess May’s pen. They are far more worried at the prospect of Boris Johnson coming to the rescue of British sovereignty; though which they fear most, Boris Johnson or independence, is difficult to judge.

It should go on record that it was not May, Barnier, Corbyn or Frau Merkel who led us into bondage but the silent Tory rank and file.

