Shepherdess May’s pen awaits the Tory Faithful

As Mrs May’s ‘Brexit means Remain’ was given to Mrs May by Fuhrerin Merkel for presentation to the British Cabinet, talk of the EU rejecting it is a diversionary tactic to steer British attention away from what the EU really wants; an annual external membership fee either equal or, as a concession, 10% less than what we were paying before as a full voting member.
There have been a few helpless bleats in the Daily Telegraph letters page but Tory High Command knows its man. The vast majority of Tory sheep will not even bleat as they go into Shepherdess May’s pen. They are far more worried at the prospect of Boris Johnson coming to the rescue of British sovereignty; though which they fear most, Boris Johnson or independence, is difficult to judge.
It should go on record that it was not May, Barnier, Corbyn or Frau Merkel who led us into bondage but the silent Tory rank and file.
More despairing rubbish. When will you stop moaning and offer a solution, eh? And to characterise the protests in the Telegraph as bleats is tendentious beyond belief. You actually want things to go wrong, don’t you? All that marvellous rancour and bitterness – what could you do without it?
Good morning, Percy. There was a country doctor in my neck of the woods, now deceased, named Perley Outhouse. Not sure why his name comes to mind when I read your gems. Cheers anyway!
Mr Openshaw. Have you written to your MP asking for Mrs May to be shown the door? Or do you think it will all be alright on the Tory night. ‘Wink Wink, you can trust a Tory, you know old boy, sound common sense and all that sort of thing. Yes the country may have 5 million foreigners living here, but I would not worry old chap. Tory Central Office knows what it is doing. Cheers!’