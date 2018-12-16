Sniffing Merkel’s boot polish

Middle class ‘leavers’ are starting to make excuses for voting ‘Remain’ at the coming re-referendum engineered by Brussels. If leavers do vote to remain in any number, which seems certain, then we are kissing goodbye to democracy .

Brussels’ aim all along was was to make Britain crawl on all fours toward’s Merkel’s and Macron’s feet, and last week we caught the first whiff of their boot polish. Not only must we be prevented from leaving, but we must be seen by the world for the weak cowards we are.

A massive vote to remain will put us entirely in the hands of Brussels; we will have a vote in the European Parliament but the ‘snigger factor’ (at Britain by the rest of the world) will render it worthless. Britain will be like a schoolboy who having defied his teachers, has been thrashed, put outside in the corridor for a while, and having grovelled, has been allowed to resume his seat at the back of the class and to remain silent.

