Snouts in the HS2 Trough

Many people are naturally conservative. I am sure most of the people in Liverpool are quite clear what is the difference between a man and a woman. They also know that open borders. leads to lower wages.

But what the people in Liverpool, Stoke, Mansfield and many other towns do not like, is the feeling that they are being completely ignored. They see these enormous salaries being paid to people in the South East. They see almost complete indifference to their plight. Their houses have not gone up in value, their towns have decayed, their jobs have got worse or disappeared.

The chief executives of HS2 have been paid between £600,000 and £750,000 a year.

318 HS2 staff are on salaries of more than £100,000 before a single rail has been laid.

Snouts in the Trough

Meanwhile anyone who employs cleaners or odd job people knows that there is an unlimited supply of people who will take a minimum wage job. The minimum wage has become the maximum wage. Why pay £10 per hour when you have 100 applicants from all over the world and can pay £8 and still fill the job fifty times over?

If this is the situation in the south, just imagine how bad it is in the North of England.

15,000 people applied for 78 jobs at Virgin rail.

The article says, ‘steps had been taken to encourage a “diverse range” of candidates.’

I guess that means that a working class, white bloke, with an ordinary family from Middlesbrough has even less chance of the job than a candidate who fits some sort of diversity box.

This is exactly why the conservatives who should be romping away against a party as Marxist and extreme as Labour under Corbyn and Abbott, are still not attracting voters.

Subscribe

Free speech isn’t free – Make a donation to the Salisbury Review

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

