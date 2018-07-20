Surrender Terms

At a press conference this lunchtime (20th July) Michel Barnier welcomed the receipt by the EU commission of the British White paper on Brexit. This is not surprising since before taking it to the House of Commons Mrs May flew to Germany to lay it before Frau Merkel. A considerable amount of planning went into the timing to ensure the House will be in recess while final negotiations with the EU take place. Not that it really matters as these will be in name only as Berlin has already decided the terms, the only substantive difference being an agreement on services.

At present Britain retains control of our service industry including the hugely lucrative City of London. Without it we would be practically bankrupt, who else would pay for the millions of illegals living off social security in Britain ? Soon there won’t be any money. Holding up his mobile phone this morning Michel Barnier declared that as 40% of it consists of services, ‘the services agreement will have to be negotiated.’ (For ‘agreement’ read ‘surrender.’)

By this definition even a Grimsby kipper contains a proportion of services.

Could Boris Johnson get rid of Mrs May before she does us further harm? Unlikely. While it is reliably rumoured that 48 letters of no confidence in her have been received by the 1922 committee, a senior Tory went on TV last night to say that by the time his party gets around to holding a vote there will not be enough MPs present in the country to do so. Bringing them back from all over the world would be simply too expensive.

To add salt to our wounds this morning Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar threatened us with a ban on our aircraft entering Irish airspace unless we allow Irish fisherman to fish in our territorial waters after Brexit.(Thanks Ireland we gave you 7 billion pounds during your banking crisis a few years ago). This afternoon in the House of Commons a government minister was careful to assure the House that we would retain absolute control of our territorial waters – she made no mention of who we might give permission to fish in them.

What does all this add up to? An absolute determination by a unified political class, Labour and Conservative, mainly Conservative, to frustrate the will of the people while insulting them with pantomime negotiations with the EU. I will be surprised if there are more than a hundred Tory seats after the next election.

