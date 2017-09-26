Does the term ‘Far Right’ mean a return to the gas chambers?

As I understand it, ‘Far Right’ means Nazi. So why do the media, especially the BBC, refer to any party that opposes unlimited immigration as ‘Far Right’? Huge numbers of the German population voted for Alternative for Germany. Does this mean they were voting for the re-opening of the concentration camps, gas chambers, the looting and burning of Jewish shops, the invasion of Poland and Russia?

No. They were voting to limit immigration of economic refugees from the Middle East and Africa who have no reason to be in Germany. Indeed one can be sure, knowing the Germans, that most Alternative for Germany voters are not against accepting genuine refugees. Why should they be as the numbers of the latter are so small ?

However such is the grip of PC censorship that the term ‘Far Right’ is now used to describe anybody who is against mass migration. Mass migration has little to do with accepting refugees who are fleeing death and persecution. It is a dream of bogus equality, a dream we saw on those eager European faces waving flags of welcome at German railway stations as nearly a million foreigners arrived in 2015. It is also a dream of the far left who see in refugees a hammer with which to smash our culture. The term ‘Far Right’ has become the bogeyman of European society, the zombie with a Hitler moustache who will return if we do not throw open our doors to anybody who knocks.

Well rehearsed in guilt by the left, those railway station faces were saying; ‘Please forgive us for, for our crime free streets, our fabulous schools, air conditioned factories, super punctual trains, Mercedes, autobahns and world class hospitals. We want you to come and and share them with us.’

Did they really think there would be no consequences to their actions? Are they children ?

Beware. If you offer to share your favourite toys with total strangers, soon they will want to take them off you. There will be fights on the nursery floor, more and more strangers on hearing about this fabulous capitalist nursery will start coming, until the nursery floor is strewn with wrecked and splintered toys: The broken toys of law and order, free speech, prosperity, free speech, religious and sexual equality.

