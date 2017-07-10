The Book of Jeremy

Many of Jeremy Corbyn’s followers believe he shares the same magical powers as Jesus who at the Feast at Canna turned a deficit of wine into a surplus at no cost.

We just need to give Jeremy a chance with our votes. He has promised to abolish all £100 billion of student debt now and from the past at no cost to the average taxpayer or to the value of the pound.

It is a compassionate idea, many of our ‘new’ our universities courses are bogus and those foolish enough to buy a degree at £27,000 over three years have bought a piece of worthless paper. Nobody should be compelled to pay for something worth nothing.

The New Yorker having realised his divinity has brought the New Testament up to date.

