The Brexit Metronome

MPs asked Mrs May last night to shut her trap about Brexit, but this afternoon she was at it again like the ‘Please Mind the Gap’ announcer at London Undergound’s Waterloo Station. It’s obvious she will never shut up. Apart from the noise and the boredom of listening to her metronomic assertion ‘Brexit means Brexit’ there can be no movement until she is kicked out.

Trouble is there may be no way of getting rid of her, not by conventional methods anyhow: The men in suits may call as many times as they like, the 1922 Committee can go into permanent conclave, the Tory Shires may rise, but it will make no difference. She will refuse to step down.

What will the Parliamentary Conservative Party do then – resign en mass and leave her in Downing St? It would be a very EU solution.

Who needs voters and elections ?

