There are lies, damned lies and then there is Theresa May’s conference speech

Theresa May’s conference speech was a master class in deception and the political commentators loved her for it. It was a long speech in which lie followed lie from start to finish. But I think Mrs May believed every word of it. She has turned political leadership into a form of paranoid psychosis. Let me start at the top…

She promised, “Security for the nation with strong defences. We must keep our defences strong.” But our armed forces are weaker and more depleted than ever.

She said what the Conservative party wants to do to business has been described in “…a four letter word of Anglo-Saxon derivation ending in the letter ‘K.’ That is true and the word is ‘back’.” Is that why, under her government corporation tax perpetuates its stranglehold on companies? Is that why she refuses to abolish stamp duty? Well, ***k me!

She said, “We already spend more a year on debt interest than on our schools.” Is that anything to be proud of?

She said, “In our schools we are keeping standards high.” So why, according to the Education Department’s own official figures, do 43% of our children leave state education after eleven years of full time schooling unable to read, write and count efficiently?

She said, of the catastrophically unreliable railways, “On some routes the service is not good enough. We will fix that.” When? The train service has been useless for years. I rely on Southern, so I know what I’m talking about. There has been no improvement and under May there will be none.

She said, “We will get councils building again.” Thus she confirms her innate and obsessive socialist inclinations. Doesn’t she know that a core value of Conservatism is the property-owning democracy? I suspect she does, but she is not a Conservative. In all her utterances on domestic policy she is a socialist. And it was May who denounced Conservatives as “the nasty party.”

The most outrageous lies were, of course, her excuses for what she is doing with Brexit.

She said, “We will honour the result of the Referendum.” But she has relentlessly betrayed it. The people voted to leave and by this they clearly meant that Britain should be free to govern itself. But May’s Chequers policy chains us to the customs union by any other name.

“She said, “We shall strike new trade deals with other nations.” Under the terms of her Chequers plan, this is precisely what we shall not be permitted to do – on pain of crippling financial penalties.

In all her policy decisions she is a traitor to the spirit of Conservatism: far worse, she betrays the British people. In the New Testament, the devil is called “the Father of lies.” And in this May is her Father’s favourite daughter. Her speech was lie after lie, fraud followed by fraud and one smirking, dancing betrayal piled upon another. Unaccountably this morning, all the newspapers love her for it.

It makes me want never to buy a newspaper again.

