Theresa May gives up British vote in EU in return for remaining.

Theresa May has agreed to remain in the EU in all but name but without the vote we previously had as a full member. A worse political failure could not be imagined, unless it was her disastrous decision to call an election on a platform of seizing pensioners houses to pay for their social care. What was not mentioned was that the money she planned to confiscate from the native British would not just be used to pay for British pensioners but would also pay for the care of Britain’s huge immigrant population, many of them illegals, about which she did nothing to stop flooding the country when she was Home Secretary

In her speech this afternoon in Florence she has throwing herself on the mercy of Brussels in order to save her Prime Ministership. Will Brussels accept? If Macron and Merkel press for more concessions, they know it will open the door to a leadership contest in the UK with Boris Johnson or Rees Mogg emerging as the likely winner.

The words stalking horse come to mind – or Boris’ sacrificial lamb?

.

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

