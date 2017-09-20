The True Meaning of Parson’s Green

Hitler’s left us no doubt of his intention to conquer Europe when he marched his troops into the Sudetenland in 1939. Similarly the Parson’s Green attack has left us in no doubt of the intention of Isis, to use remote controlled bombs carried by fanatics to bring the capital’s transport system down. Like Hitler, no appeals to conscience, no amount of kindness or sympathy will make a whit of difference to those out of the 3,000 like minded potential terrorists here in Britain prepared to carry out the attacks. If Hitler had been fostered in the kindest of homes, he would still have been the evil monster he grew up to be. To be that bad, to be totally incapable of envisaging the suffering of others, is not a remediable characteristic.

Psychopaths always have their liberal apologists. Just as in the nineteen thirties the BBC and Whitehall did everything they could to conceal the danger Britain was in from the Nazis, within hours of Parson’s Green the airwaves were thronged with apologists demanding the flow of migrants should continue. All they needed, they said, was better information on who the refugees were so dangerous ones could be identified and helped. The apologists are the very people who last year were pressing for ‘child’ refugees aged up to thirty years old, many bearded, to be allowed to come to Britain, and who were delighted to see the BBC black out such ‘children’s’ features so the public would not know their true ages. For liberals all migration, even if it will destroy our society, is a universal good, each migrant a lesson in the evils of colonialism, our part in it and why we must pay.

It is time to awake from the liberal dream. There are migrants in this country who wish us serious harm. It is time we deported the most dangerous of them. We know who they are.

