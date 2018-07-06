Vichy; Chequers 2018.

Boris Johnson, Rees Mogg and Mrs May can meet all they like at Chequers. The EU will refuse any British terms except the withdrawal of our notice to quit and the payment of a heavy ‘fine’. Their only fear might be that this may precipitate a hard Brexit, but they know Mrs May and the Treasury – The Beating Heart of Remain – are too spineless to contemplate this, and besides the British establishment’s loathing of the unwashed rabble who dared vote leave is boundless.

If necessary they would call out the army if there was trouble.

The same goes of course for half the British population which hates the other half.

