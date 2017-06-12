We will buy your vote

The Tories are going to have to fight a new election sooner or later. Last time Labour increased it’s share with bribes, the Conservatives must do the same.
Suggested Tory Bribes.
- £10 billion for nurses.
- £10 billion for care workers.
- Income tax relief for new house buyers under 30.
- Stamp duty tax exemption for taxpayers over 60 downsizing to a smaller house.
- Except for the professions and/or STEM subjects, make it illegal to fail to hire somebody because they have not got a degree. This removes the necessity for wasting 3 years and £27,000 on a useless, soft degree.
6. All Britons to input a HMRC Self Assessment to remind them how much tax they pay.
7. Married couples to combine and share their Income Tax bands; supporting part-time and stay at home parents.
8. Combine National Insurance and PAYE income tax.
9. Lower VAT to 10%, to discourage the black/cash economy.
10. VAT receipts to be returned to local government at the point of sale.
11. Allow any school to become a Grammar or selective school, on any criteria. eg. academic, music, religion.
12. Abolish death and inheritance tax.
13. Abolish stamp duty for first/primary residential property.
14. End the marriage-for-passport slave trade, with no foreign marriage visas for the under 21s.
15. Family reunion visas to be assessed to the criteria of the (old) High Skilled Migrant visa.
We are told by the Times today that ‘austerity’ is now at an end. Funny that.