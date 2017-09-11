Ship of Fools

“O brave new world that hath such people in it” – The Tempest, William Shakespeare

The ancient categories of boys and girls have been abolished and now gender is infinitely malleable. “He” and “she” replaced by the single pronoun “zie.”

Any registrar who in conscience refuses to officiate at a homosexual marriage will be dismissed from post.

Contraception is free and universally available and yet there are 200,000 legal abortions in the UK every year: abortion is being used as just one more form of contraception.

Man-made global warming is an article of faith which one may not question, on pain of being denounced as a “denier.” And this even though there has been no warming for seventeen years.

University students are given “safe spaces” to which they can retreat to avoid being challenged by points of view which they find offensive. Thus the university, formerly the place for intellectual challenge and debate, has lost all meaning.

We pull down the statues of great figures from the nation’s past when it is discovered that the heroes they commemorate transgressed our new-fangled nostrums of political correctness.

History is being rewritten and falsified and we are made to apologise for events which happened long before we were born. For example, we must say sorry for the slave trade, despite the fact that it was British Christian statesmen who abolished it and the Royal Navy which policed the ban.

Traditional and wholesome pastimes such as foxhunting have been banned because our flaky generation is sentimental and squeamish.

For decades Muslim fanatics have been slaughtering innocent people on four continents and yet we are obliged to insist that Islam is a religion of peace and love.

The Chief Constable of Northumbria police force has been castigated for using the evidence of an informer, a convicted rapist, to bring to justice a gang of Muslim paedophiles who systematically raped hundreds of underage girls.

Similar sexual abuse of minors by Muslims is still happening in a score of our towns and cities – because these crimes are being perpetrated in ghettos, no-go areas where the police make no arrests for fear of being arraigned for “racism” and “Islamophobia.”

A sizeable minority in Britain opposes the result of the referendum and wishes to overturn the clear vote for Brexit. Revealing a stupendous irony, most of these Remainers are left-liberals who claim to be strong supporters of democracy. But Brexit rep[resented the democratic principle in action as more people voted for Brexit than have ever voted for anything in the whole history of our nation.

These “democrats” are determined that we should remain in the EU, as if that institution were some wonderful international participation in brotherly love. It is not: it is an inefficient, corrupt and unaccountable totalitarian tyranny whose controlling commissioners – commissars – cannot be removed from office by ballot. We celebrate this political cesspit by singing the Beethoven-Schiller “Ode to Joy.” And nobody laughs.

Our contemporary culture and civilisation boasts more loudly then all earlier epochs its love of freedom. Yet the three most influential dogmas of our age are all forms of – mutually contradictory – deterministic systems:

Freudianism – more aptly “fraudianism” is a form of psychological determinism as it alleges that we are all products of ineluctable unconscious forces operating during our childhood. It is quite amusing to notice that Freud who believed that much of human will and motivation was determined by what went on in the last few inches of the infant’s alimentary canal should have a surname which in German means “joy.”

Darwinism is psychological determinism. It is also false. No one has ever produced the missing links to demonstrate that the human species developed from an earlier species. Even Darwin himself was disappointed, saying, “There ought to have been a great many more fossils.” At the core of its doctrine, Darwinism teaches that acquired characteristics cannot be inherited. But recently scientists observed in mice that they were able to pass on to the next generation a learned smell.

Marxism – is economic determinism and claims that the laws of economics are fixed forever, like the laws of planetary motion. It claims also that the Communist revolution is inevitable. This is nonsense on stilts as nothing in the empirical, historical world can be described as inevitable.

I have offered a snapshot of the insane asylum which forms our contemporary culture and in which we are obliged to live. The exercise has left me shell-shocked. (Sorry, political correctness forbids the use of that phrase and I must say I’m suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder instead). Words fail me. I shall have to turn to Milton:

“With ruin upon ruin, rout on rout, Confusion worse confounded” – Paradise Lost, John Milton

Share this article: Tweet



Pocket

