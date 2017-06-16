What will happen when Mr Corbyn and Lady Nugee (Emily Thornberry ) seize your house for the refugees

Dr Zhivago returns to his Moscow house after fighting in the war to find a Soviet has seized his property. Nice Mr Corbyn has similar plans for you.
Dr Zhivago returns to his Moscow house after fighting in the war to find a Soviet has seized his property. Nice Mr Corbyn has similar plans for you.
Copyright © The Salisbury Review 2017. All rights reserved.
“You must be mistaken comrade, there is no typhus in our city!” Perhaps that single line encapsulates the entire essence of the Soviet Union.
That whole line encapsulates socialism. Always self deception.