Who’s afraid of Enoch Powell?

The BBC is broadcasting Powell’s ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech performed by the actor Ian McDiarmid. The speech is not going to be delivered whole, but interspersed by ‘’contemporary commentary’’ — a kind of politically approved intermission to prevent viewers from digesting too much undiluted hate speech. But even this edited version has provoked the authoritarian sensibilities of the multiculturalist left. If Enoch Powell’s speech is delivered it will ‘inflame hatred’, ‘normalise’ and ‘legitimise’ racism, and presumably trigger a Srebrenica on the Thames. This broadcast must be stopped, claim ‘infuriated’ politicians and commentators. But why this outrage? Why does a speech written by a man now dead, delivered by a left-leaning actor, cause a borderline pathological response from our political commentariat? Why does the spectral figure of Enoch Powell — even after all these decades — still haunt the liberal mind? Enoch Powell’s very name causes a ripple of anxiety through the consciences of the chattering classes. Surely not only Enoch Powell, but the beliefs he embodied, are now dead, discarded in the dustbin of history as our new multicultural Britain triumphantly marches on to ever greater levels of tolerance. If multiculturalism really has worked — and that is the main liberal critique of Powell — why can’t we look at Powell from a dispassionate position of historical curiosity?
Of course the real reason why the left doesn’t want us to listen to Powell is because they know deep down that in many respects he was right. Britain hasn’t emerged as some infinitely hybridised cosmopolitan utopia. Even if some of Powell’s predictions have not been entirely fulfilled, many have turned out to be correct. The mainstream liberal narrative, that Britain simply had a wave of immigration, some people were nasty racists, and then we all adjusted and settled down into a cohesive society, is of course nonsense. Immigration since the 1948 Nationality Act has been a continual process of demographic change, with no historical precedent in our nation’s past. Immigration didn’t just ‘happen’; it still is happening and has been continuing, with some intermissions like the 1980s, with no perceivable end in sight. British society in the 1960s and 70s wasn’t really ‘multicultural’ beyond significant immigrant concentrations in a few inner city areas. We now really are changing, with white British people a minority in Birmingham, London, Slough and Luton. Eventually most major UK cities, and many provincial towns, will become ‘majority-minority’, and it’s unclear as of yet whether this is a process that will continue throughout the nation as a whole (although some such as the demographer David Coleman have predicted that the white British will constitute an ethnic minority at some point probably in 2060s).
And we are not coping with these sudden changes to our society. Beyond the relentless narrative construction by the liberal media, there is a real England out there, which is quietly but profoundly uncomfortable with the abrupt alteration of our national existence. We have witnessed increased racial residential segregation in most parts of the country, with white Britons gradually exiting many major urban centres. Reports both in 2001 (after race riots in Bradford and Oldham) and in 2016 authored by Professor Ted Cantle showed that in many areas of the country there had been a significant retrenchment of the majority population, with white populations nearly halving in some areas such as Newham and Blackburn. We are increasingly left asking the question ‘what will this country look like in 20, 30 or 50 years’ time?’ and of course no-one in the establishment can give us a reliable answer, because they don’t know themselves. Our government has engaged in a social experiment which has no theoretical end-point. We are told constantly that we are simply ‘becoming more diverse’, but we are never told how diverse. As diverse as Tower Hamlets? Tottenham? Or perhaps Newham?
Multiculturalism since the 1960s has meant in practice that we have to surrender any long term concern for the future of this country. We can no longer reliably say that there will be some sense of historical continuity, that our grandchildren will live in a society which at least in its outward forms resembles our own.
And this is why ultimately people fear Enoch Powell; he can’t be buried as some ‘reactionary’ relic of a bygone age because the concerns he raised are more relevant than ever. Recent revelations about the extent of Asian grooming gangs in places such as Telford and Newcastle, the sharply escalating homicide rate in London, and the ever prevalent terror threat, reinforce the fact that this is a nation in crisis. And in the left’s censorious response to Powell’s speech there is a tacit acceptance of the essential instability of multicultural societies. We have to have hate speech laws, increasingly draconian speech codes and the elimination of certain historical figures from our national memory, or else there would be chaos. And in this left-wing concern for social stability, this pervasive anxiety which belies the superficial optimism of multiculturalism, there is a strange mirror image of Powell’s critique of communalism and the destabilising effects of mass immigration. At least the Powellite and the authoritarian leftist can perhaps ironically agree, that diversity means greater state authority at the end of the day.
Buy our quarterly paper or digital magazine. Prices from as little as £10 a year
Beautifully stated.
‘Even if some of Powell’s predictions have not YET been entirely fulfilled, many have turned out to be correct.’
The word in capitals is my suggested amendment.
The prophet.
Yes, it’s bad. What to do?
To those who have solutions, other than direct action which will cause losses of various kinds, we await your ideas with great anxiety.
There is nothing to be done.
Mark Steyn likened the situation to the British PTB having, in 1950, a gallon of vanilla ice cream, to which they have deliberately added a quart of dog poop.
Two observations may be made; first, the ice cream is not recoverable, and second, the mixture will only become more putrid with time.
Over the period the average IQ of the English population has dropped by at least one standard deviation. Now England is the most densely populated country in Europe, without food security (since BREXIT), a hollowed out economy with the productive sectors dominated by foreign entities, huge debt, an overvalued currency and a political system that is nothing more than a pantomime.
The good news is that the City of London will continue to be the World center of shady financial practices and as such hugely profitable for a minuscule few.
There are no solutions, there is only ruin.
Possibly rif. But how about counter-actions that would cost human losses in the millions -all for the greater good, longer-term?
Harry; if you mean action of the sort that says; deport them by the airport, deport them by the seaport, and if that is not possible then deport them via the crematorium chimney.
That will never happen, such actions are completely antithetical to the English character. Even those such as me, profoundly angry at the betrayal, would never accept such actions, we will leave the monopoly of such to the Germans.
But we, English working class men such as myself are fully aware of how the upper class views us: We are fit only to be cannon fodder or domestic servants, we can hew wood and draw water but had better keep our charges down, otherwise the elite will (and have) import millions of others to batter us into submission.
If you wish to understand England you need to look beyond the claptrap peddled by Brit-Box, the BBC, NPR if you are in the US, and other purveyors of the “stiff upper lip” nonsense.
Working class men in England, who would have to do the revolutionary spade work, are acutely aware of how they are regarded, which is why English culture is largely to do with quickly consuming vast amounts of beer, and the Premier League. The English working class attitude can be summed up as a resentful, lazy, apathetic, hostile nihilism, an entirely predictable situation given the English class system.
I recommend a wonderful book; “Among the Thugs” by Bill Buford, for a primer of what England is really like. Mr. Buford was a sociology professor at Berkeley, who went to Cambridge as a visiting scholar and decided to research the football hooligan phenomenon. One of the things that was hugely amusing in this work was his description how he went from distastefully observing them, to befriending them and finally joining them.
Harry, it’s all over, England is done, stick a fork in it.
An excellent description of the US today, except for food security, by 2050 if you invite an American to your house you will be surprised if they are not Latino faces that you see at the door. Donald Duck is still struggling to build his wall, but it won’t stop them.
You know nothing about the United States.
Thi is the world Roger in Florida comes from compared with Britain. ‘US police killed 1,129 people in 2017, British Police 4 (If UK had the same population as the US, our police would have killed 20.’ We have yet to hear an answer from him on this.
If I recall he agrees with Donald Duck’s idea that in the US schoolteachers should carry weapons in class. One British teacher, in between holding his sides as the rest of Britain did when they heard the Duck suggest it, wondered if and when the next shootout in a classroom occurs the Duck will suggest the children should carry them too. It would put a different complexion on the way teachers marked homework.
Please stop Mr. Harris, you are making yourself completely ridiculous.
I am still waiting for a reply to my question about the US versus the UK police. Trying to wriggle out of it is not an answer..
Whose?
Well, it’s all over isn’t it? The multi-cultural state is in being and we just have to live with it. The only hope is secularisation of the State. Once religion is kept in the home and the places of worship, and excluded from government, schools, and overt wearing of religious dress and advertising in foreign languages on shop fronts the population may just decide it is time to be one nation.
Blackburn is a suburb of Karachi now. Some African (?) woman has successfully sued the NHS because she was unable to understand how to feed her sick child, and Social Services could not translate the instructions. You come here – you learn our language.
Should it not be “Who’s afraid of Enoch Powell”? The English language seems to be going the way of everything else, all down the drain together. Maybe trivial, maybe not.
To put it in a nutshell, England, and for all that, many of the countries of Europe, the remnant of Christendom, are no longer sovereign, or at least do not effectively exercise their sovereignty. The notion of a no-go zone is an abomination. They thereby betray their citizens. In effect, they are managed by traitors, but it is the body politic that is being hung, drawn, and quartered.
But the whole modern project is a concerted non serviam, so why shoud we be surprised. The medieval paintings of the day of the Man of Sin show a vacant staring figure being whispered to by the Enemy, amidst a completely blasted land- and city- scape.
Everyone if they ask knows where the remedy lies.
Well said Glaucopie.
“The notion of a no-go zone is an abomination”.
Absolutely true. Our leaders should hang their heads in shame
‘Stick a fork in it’ is not a political program. Things are never perfect at any time, and things may be bad now, but they can always get worse, where ‘getting worse’ means intensifying misery, and against that getting worse you need a plan. Nostalgia is not a plan. Anger is not a plan. Resignation is not a plan.