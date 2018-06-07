World Wildlife Fund should add white men to their endangered species list

In May President Macron broke off from wrestling with Mrs Merkel over the future economic shape of Europe to deal with a more pressing matter; men wolf-whistling in the streets.

In future, Frenchmen caught ‘puckering up’ or making comments such as, ‘I bet you don’t get many of those to the pound,’ or, ‘cheer up love it may never happen,’ will be fined the equivalent of nearly a thousand pounds.

The law must ensure that, ‘women are not afraid to be outside, he declared. His anxiety might be connected by the wave of young male migrants to Paris who frequently pester girls sunbathing in the parks, but that is not stated. It seems sexual constraints are mainly directed at whistling white men.

The law is going the same way here. Violent abuse of girls through FGM and by grooming gangs has largely gone unchecked for years but in 2016 a building firm in Worcester was investigated by police after Poppy Smart, 23, complained about ‘lecherous’ men whistling at her in the street. Last year Nottinghamshire police tried to make cat calls a crime. That was followed by the Met police announcing that they were speaking with other forces to assess whether it is worth cracking down on gender-based ‘hate crimes.’

Earlier this month, the National Council of Police Chiefs told the government’s Women and Equalities Committee, that they were busy deciding whether to take action on ‘sexism’ earlier on, before it escalates into a crime. The assumption being that a wolf-whistle might lead to rape, although so far that has not happened.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton told MPs: ‘Issues such as on street behaviour that people feel should be accepted as part of the interaction of daily life actually has a detrimental and damaging impact.’

In other words, the public don’t think there is a problem, but they are wrong.

‘The debate in policing now is moving much more to identify those issues in the same way as we would other types of incident or crime,’ he said, ‘establishing if a crime has been committed or not. But even if a crime hasn’t been committed the debate now is similar to other hate crime incidents.’

‘Hate crime’ is an newly expanding legal category, or perhaps industry might be the word, including ‘misgendering.’ A teacher was recently suspended for using the wrong pronoun to a child, and another was dismissed.

Men, if that term is still allowed, better be quiet, behave and do as they’re told. But it’s surprising to someone of my generation, growing up in the 70s, that none seem to be fighting back. I suspect that northern European men, now freely called ‘Gammon Heads’ by other ethnic groups, are now utterly confused about what is expected of them and many have stopped caring out of exasperation.

In the West we are heading for a culture where there is no space left for white male masculinity even in its more frivolous forms, such as whistling. In marriage many must see themselves as providing a useful service to women for a few years before the separation when they get fleeced in court.

Of course, many English men like a bossy Emily Thornbury nanny figure, but they’ve now got her running the show in schools and universities where the female preference for course work is wiping out the exactitude of exams; in the Anglican church, where clergy now talk to the laity as if they are five year olds, in medicine, where girls now make up sixty one percent of medical students, but the profession is losing status, and in the law, where judges send men to prison for groping girls at parties fifty years ago.

Having men turn into self -hating wimps is not good for anyone, particularly not for women and their children. I was first aware that well-dressed Englishmen had lost their chivalry and their guts when I moved to South London thirty years ago. At night I had to get from Denmark Hill railway station to my flat through an area encroached by muggers from Brixton and Peckham. Their victims were mainly women. Getting home involved ten minutes of anxiety. I longed for one of the young men in suits to offer to walk with me, but none of them did, they just scurried away in the dark.

They lacked courage and good manners, male virtues which are now probably illegal. The distinctly male protect and fight mechanism has been almost entirely discredited and extinguished from our culture. An offer to walk beside someone in the dark would be construed as intrusion, or worse, and a woman would be expected now to be highly suspicious of any gallantry of that kind.

After at least two centuries of debate and legislation, an increasing determination to make the two sexes increasingly alike, and now attempts to abolish the idea that there are two separate genders at all, men and women in our culture seem to be further apart in understanding each other than ever before. In place of legal and social inequality a gap has opened up between them which is full of mistrust.

Recent acts of manly valour have all come from men from traditional cultures where they’ve never heard of sexual politics. We recently watched on line as Mamoudou Gassama, an illegal migrant from Mali, hauled himself up the front of a tower block in a Paris suburb to save a toddler about to fall to its death.

‘Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child’, one of the firefighters told the French news agency. We can’t call them firemen, although that is what they were.

No French man or woman came forward to save the child. In 2015 a French migrant from Tunisia rescued two children from a burning building near Paris.

Another example of male migrant valour happened exactly a year ago, during the attack on the Borough Market when three Jihadists wielding enormous knives killed seven and insured fifty, many of them critically. At Café Brood, Albanian chefs pulled out their kitchen knives on the terrorists who hesitated then fled. Others helped pull customers to safety from a terrace where they were dining.

It’s not easy to imagine any middle-class English or Frenchman doing anything like those deeds. Who would you rather be with in a terrorist emergency – an Albanian chef or a decent English chap?

Mssr. Macron should realise that it is men rather than women who may soon need protection if they dare to go out. What they could do, if afraid of persecution and deeply uncertain if the role of heterosexual man has any meaning anymore, apart from being seen as a threat and object of derision, is to join the winning side and self-identify as women. The government is currently consulting on bringing in more legislation to enshrine their rights if they do, and transgendered men, acceptable as a sex at last, have no need to worry.

