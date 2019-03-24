Maoist English: A Dictionary

Discourse. A left wing word that has crawled out of counselling. It implies that there is no such thing as a difference of opinion, all opinions being ‘valid’; left wing ones being more valid than others.

Narrative. Suggests there is no such thing as an objective account with a clear conclusion. It implies movement toward a revolutionary objective.

Perceived. Things you see are relative except if you see them in a left wing way, when they are ‘objective.’

Nuanced. ‘A more nuanced argument’ is one where a left wing intellectual shows that all right wing opinions are held by uneducated oafs who are more to be pitied than blamed.

Supported.

Another non judgemental counselling word. If somebody ‘supports’ you they will take away your independence, force you to live in a way you don’t want to, even seize your children. ‘Social workers supported her into giving up her children for adoption .’

Change.

A cliche with Maoist overtones of continuous revolution.

Best avoided altogether except as, ‘the change in my pocket’

Contextualise

Demonstrating an argument is wrong and its right wing proponent ignorant.

Trajectory. The idea of a continuous curve in human affairs reaching, but always falling short – as in the flight of a bullet – of the Marxist ideal.

Journey. Similar to ‘trajectory’ .

Metric. Replacing ‘measure’. Implies that politics and opinions are measurable, as in the hard sciences. Part of the left wing delusion that Marxism is a science.

Issues; From the ‘rights industry’, meaning somebody is going to get a large sum of money in compensation for some trivial or imagined injustice

Diversities.

Obligatory multiracialism.

Health Care professionals . An attempt to turn the NHS into a ‘broad masses’ project with workers councils deciding on who should be operated on.

Always use ‘doctor’, ‘nurse’, ‘physiotherapist’, ‘mortuary attendant’; the latter can be occasionally interchangeable.

Clarity

The clear intention to remain in the EU without a vote. Donald Tusk; ‘ We need clarity from Great Britain.’

Going forward. We used to go forward with the masses, in a consumer world, we go forward with Asda, Meryl Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Boeing and MacDonalds.

Equalities. One of the worst words in the sub Maoist takeover of our language. Not only does it suggest the existence of equality – there is no such thing – but it implies that there are multiple forms of equalness all equal with each other. In the end we will all wear dungarees, sexless tops, boots, blue hats and forage for scraps at the rear of hypermarkets reserved for party workers and employees of the only two corporations in the world; Amazon Iteration 5, and Boeing.

