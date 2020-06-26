The Vault

26th June 2020

Iconoclasm – The Vault
In June we witnessed the Great British Vandalism of 2020. A number of cultural heritage sites such as statues, monuments and place names across the UK were destroyed, defaced, removed or renamed. A far greater number, yet to be affected, were in the sights of the vandals. In response I decided to create the Vault, a record of the sites which were marked for destruction.

